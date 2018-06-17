A steamy afternoon; thunderstorms at times this afternoon and evening, with a severe storm possible

I’ll start with a word of caution.

The National Weather Service radar in Duluth went down Saturday evening, and the radar was still down late Sunday morning:

This message was sent from the Duluth NWS office Saturday evening:

This means your weather apps, websites will show limited or no radar imagery. Again, we can still issue warnings using surrounding radars, satellite, observations. THIS MEANS YOUR REPORTS ARE CRITICAL – **PLEASE** PASS ON REPORTS OF: FLOODING, HAIL, WIND DAMAGE #MNwx #WIwx — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) June 17, 2018

Distant radars will only show the tallest thunderstorms, so don’t get a false sense of security if your app isn’t showing thunderstorms in your part of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin today and tonight.

You’ll want to take cover if you see lightning or hear thunder.

You can check on the status of the Duluth NWS radar here.

Flooding rains Saturday night

Overnight rains brought flooding and washed-out roads to parts of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

A summary, from the Duluth NWS:

More rain is expected today:

Thunderstorms could dump higher amounts of rain in some spots.

Parts of east-central and northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin remain in a flood warning today through tonight:

Details of the flood warning:

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Duluth MN

728 AM CDT SUN JUN 17 2018 MNC001-017-115-WIC007-013-031-113-129-181230-

/O.NEW.KDLH.FA.W.0007.180617T1228Z-180618T1230Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Aitkin MN-Pine MN-Carlton MN-Bayfield WI-Douglas WI-Washburn WI-

Burnett WI-Sawyer WI-

728 AM CDT SUN JUN 17 2018 The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota…

Pine County in east central Minnesota…

Southwestern Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota…

Southwestern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Southern Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Northwestern Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin… * Until 730 AM CDT Monday * At 728 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding from

overnight thunderstorms continued. Between 2 and 12 inches of rain

fell overnight across the warned area and that water will move

through streams and tributaries into main stem rivers today.

Expect flooding to continue as the surge of water moves

downstream, including locations which did not receive much rain

overnight. * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pine City, Spooner, Hayward, Hinckley, Sandstone, Rock Creek, Shell

Lake, Grantsburg, Round Lake, Trego, Cable, Trade Lake, Siren,

Wascott, Webster, Mahtowa, Barnum, Solon Springs, Minong, and Stone

Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

The flood warning areas, plus the dark green shaded areas (including Duluth), are in a flash flood watch today through Monday morning due to potential for flash flooding in spots that receive heavy rain.

Updates will be available from the Duluth office of the National Weather Service.

Severe weather outlook

Some strong to severe thunderstorms could develop this afternoon and this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service includes the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota and western-central and northern Wisconsin in a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and tonight:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

This will also be a good weekend to have your NOAA weather radio or mobile phone weather app nearby for weather warnings.

Travelers will want to be aware of which county they are in, because weather warning headlines typically list the county or counties being warned.

Steamy

It’ll be a steamy Sunday. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Twin Cities metro area until 7 p.m., with heat advisories until 7 p.m. in parts of southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin:

Details of the excessive heat warning for the metro area, which continues to 7 p.m. this Sunday evening:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

704 AM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018 MNZ060>063-068>070-172015-

/O.CON.KMPX.EH.W.0002.000000T0000Z-180618T0000Z/

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-

Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,

Chaska, Shakopee, and Hastings

704 AM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the lower 90s will combine

with high humidity to yield peak heat indices in the 98 to 103

degree range this afternoon. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency…call 9 1 1. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

And the heat advisory for south-central Minnesota:

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

704 AM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018 MNZ067-074>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ024-172015-

/O.CON.KMPX.HT.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-180618T0000Z/

Sibley-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-

Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Pierce-

Including the cities of Gaylord, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur,

Faribault, Red Wing, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna,

Fairmont, Blue Earth, Albert Lea, River Falls, and Prescott

704 AM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018 …HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the lower 90s will combine

with high humidity to yield peak heat indices in the 95 to 100

degree range this afternoon. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors. Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency…call 9 1 1.

Here are the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Some heat safety tips:

Cooler temps are expected this coming week. Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, lower 80s Wednesday through Friday.

