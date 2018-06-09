A quiet Sunday; thunderstorms develop late Monday

As of 7 p.m. this Saturday evening, the only weather watch still in effect in our favorite state is a flash flood watch for parts of far southeastern Minnesota.

The flash flood watch continues until 1 a.m. Sunday for Dodge, Mower and Fillmore counties.

Sunday looks better

A quick look at Sunday shows the possibility of some areas of early morning fog and drizzle, but no thunderstorms.

Sunday afternoon highs will be fairly typical of June, with a few 80s to the southwest, and lots of 70s:

Highs in the 60s are expected near Lake Superior.

Twin Cities metro area highs will probably be around 80 Monday and Tuesday, followed by lower 80s on Wednesday.

Monday thunderstorm chances

There’s the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin late Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from Monday through Monday night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

