A mix of bright, beautiful, and bumpy this week

The brightest days of the year have arrived. We’re moving into the brightest six weeks of the year.
Here are some daylight facts as we dive headlong into June.
- Minnesota now enjoys more than 15 hours of daylight until July 23.
- Daylight peaks at 15 hours 36 minutes on June 21.
- The summer solstice occurs on June 21 at 5:07 a.m.
- “Peak sunset” hits 9:04 pm June 20-July 1. (time varies on some calendars)
- “Civil twilight” peaks at 9:41 pm June 23-28.
Summery week
This week looks warm and summery. Highs reach the low 80s most of this week.
Bumpy thunder
A weak cool front slides over the Twin Cities this evening. That may lead to a few spotty thundershowers tonight. Here’s the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale Forecast System 3 km model. Best chance of a passing downpour between 9 p.m and. midnight.
Bumpy Wednesday
Wednesday poses a slight risk for severe storms that could pack high winds and hail.
Stay tuned.