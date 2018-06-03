A dry and cool Sunday; 80s return on Monday

Scattered showers will linger into Sunday afternoon in parts of northeastern Minnesota, but most Minnesotans will have a dry Sunday and Sunday evening.

It’ll be windy through Sunday afternoon, so there’ll be a good walleye chop on the lakes.

Temperature trends

Sunday high temps are expected to range from the 50s in far northeastern Minnesota to the middle 70s in the southwest. Twin Cities metro area highs should reach the lower 70s.

On Monday, highs in the 80s return to southern and central Minnesota:

The northern third of Minnesota will see mostly 70s, with some 60s northeast.

The latest computer model info shows Twin Cities highs in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

Those are all warmer than our average Twin Cities high temp for this time of year, which is 75 degrees.

Weekend rain totals

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported .17 of an inch of rain Saturday. Duluth had about one inch, and Mora reported 1.35 inches.

This National Weather Service depiction shows that the highest rainfall totals Saturday through Saturday night were to the northeast:

Some spots had between 1.5o and 2.00 inches.

Wednesday rain

Many spots in Minnesota will see some periods of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.

NOAA’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential rain pattern Tuesday night through Wednesday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Late sunsets

I love this time of year, because the late sunsets give us plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors after work.

How late does the sun set?

The U.S. Naval Observatory site allows you to generate a sunrise/sunset table for many locations.

In Minneapolis, sunset is at 8:54 p.m. today and the latest sunset this year is at 9:04 p.m., from June 23 through June 29:

The chart shows military time, so 1954 is 7:54 p.m. CST, which becomes 8:54 CDT.

