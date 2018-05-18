Weekend cool but trending drier; summer returns next week

It looks like our inbound cold front is losing a little oomph. Rain bands look to be scattered and light this weekend across most of Minnesota. The only real exception appears to be in northwest Minnesota where up to .50″ could fall.

Temperature speed bump

The weekend looks cooler for sure. Highs in the 60s and low 70s will be a (welcome?) change from our string of premature 80-degree warmth. Summery air masses returns next week.

Jet stream gone north

Next week’s warm weather pattern is brought to you by the jet stream, which is on Canadian vacation.

There are early signs cooler and potentiality wetter weather may arrive for Memorial Day weekend.

Typically Memorial Day is the wettest and most likely to get severe weather of the “big 3” summer holidays. Severe weather season peaks in June.

38 years since St. Helens

We’ve been watching Kilauea for the past few weeks. But it was 38 years ago today a much bigger eruption blew on Mt. St. Helens.