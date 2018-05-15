Weather bliss next 48 hours; spotty storms late week

Ides of May

This is the weather many of us wait for all year in Minnesota. If the Ides of March is known for inclement weather, the Ides of May must be pure weather bliss.

A mild dry high pressure cell settles over Minnesota today. The results? Sunny skies, comfortable dew points, and mild temperatures.

Sunny and warm Tue and Wed, turning wet to end the week. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/2QC36mYzzF — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 14, 2018

June preview

Temperatures warm into the 80s across much of Minnesota this week. It feels like June out there. In fact Wednesday feels more like July. We deserve it.

Messy front arrives Friday

The weather maps get a little complicated late this week. There are significant model differences in timing of a frontal system Friday and Saturday. NOAA’s GFS favors rain and thunder moving across Minnesota late Friday night into Saturday.

Getting dry

MSP Airport picked up a much needed .18″ of rain Monday. But most of northern Minnesota is trending dry. The latest drought monitor shows about 40% of Minnesota listed as “abnormally dry.

Fire weather up north

The combination of dryness and low humidity, warmth and highs winds makes for fire danger across the Red River Valley and northwest Minnesota today.

West Polk-Kittson-Roseau-Lake Of The Woods-West Marshall-

East Marshall-North Beltrami-Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk-

North Clearwater-Towner-Cavalier-Pembina-Ramsey-

Eastern Walsh County-Nelson-Grand Forks-Western Walsh County-

350 AM CDT Tue May 15 2018

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NORTHEASTERN

NORTH DAKOTA AND PARTS OF NORTHWESTERN MINNESOTA…

* The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red

Flag Warning for LOW Relative Humidity and Gusty Winds, which

is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Minnesota…Fire Weather Zones 001…004…

005…006…007…008…009…013…014…015 and 016. In

North Dakota…Fire Weather Zones 006…007…008…015…

016…026… 027 and 054.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* TIMING…Late this morning into the afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

* IMPACTS…Any fire that ignites will have the potential to

spread rapidly.