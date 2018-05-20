Temps rebound; thunderstorm chances return on Wednesday

Most Minnesotans will have enjoyable weather this Sunday.

Highs are expected to reach 70 degrees or even a bit above 70 in much of Minnesota, with highs in the 60s in far southern Minnesota and near the north shore of Lake Superior.

Northern and central Minnesota will have the most sunshine, while pesky clouds cover most of far southern Minnesota.

Far southern Minnesota could also see some scattered showers at times.

Temperature trends

Highs in the 60s are expected in southern and central Minnesota on Monday, with 70s to the north:

Most of Minnesota will top out in the 70s Tuesday afternoon:

A few spots in the southwest will top 80 degrees.

Our average high temp in the Twin Cities is only 71 degrees this time of year.

Twin Cities highs are expected to be in the upper 70s on Tuesday, followed by lower 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Rain opportunities

Scattered showers are possible in about the southern half of Minnesota Monday and Monday night.

Southern Minnesota could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night.

The atmosphere will be ripe for some periods of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Tuesday night through Friday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Snow in May?

I was skimming the May weather records and came across this strange weather tidbit:

Yes, three inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities on May 20, 1892. It is the latest spring snowfall of one inch or higher in Twin Cities weather records.

You can impress your friends with that weather nugget!

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.