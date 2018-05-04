Sunshine, but becoming windy; Red Flag warning includes the metro area this afternoon

Winds will increase by this afternoon and remain gusty into early evening.

The strong winds will combine with low relative humidity levels to create dangerous fire weather conditions in much of Minnesota this afternoon and early this evening. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning from noon to 7 p.m. today for most of Minnersota, including the Twin Cities metro area:

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

350 AM CDT Fri May 4 2018 …CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL

MINNESOTA… .Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon

over much of central Minnesota . Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph

with gusts near 30 mph are expected as humidity levels drop to

around 20 percent. The Red Flag Warning is in effect for locations

along and north of a line from New Ulm, to Le Center, and

350 AM CDT Fri May 4 2018 …RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL

MINNESOTA… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM

CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA…Locations along and north of a line from New

Ulm, to Le Center, and Hastings. * WIND…Northwest sustained near 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. * HUMIDITY…Near 20 percent. * IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

An updated version of Updraft will be posted by mid-morning.

