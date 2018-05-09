Sunnier Thursday, Friday rain, June weather returns next week

We’ve turned the corner on spring in Minnesota.

Most of us picked up some much needed rainfall with wave #1. Rainfall totals between .25″ and 1″ were common from the Twin Cities north. Many southern Minnesota towns recorded rainfall totals in excess of 1-inch. Green on the CoCoRaHS cooperative observers map below represents 0.25″ – 0.61″ rainfall. Yellow represents 0.62″ – 1.47″.

Sunnier Thursday, next rain Friday

We catch a sunny weather break Thursday across most of Minnesota. Rain wave #2 arrives Friday, with a few showers lingering into Saturday. Sunnier milder weather returns for Mother’s Day. NOAA’s GFS takes us through the weekend.

Temperature speed bump

Friday’s rain system looks wet and cold. Temps hover in the 50s. Temperatures rebound by Mother’s Day. Then it’s back to June weather with temps pushing 80 again next week. From snow to summer in 3 weeks. Welcome to Minnesota.

Ice out

All but the most stubborn northern lakes are now ice free. Here’s the latest tally from the Minnesota DNR.

Early last frost?

It seems impossible, but it looks like we’re record the last spring frost about 5 days earlier than average in the Twin Cities. The last time we hit freezing at MSP Airport was April 20th at 28 degrees. If we go frost free, that’s 5 days earlier than the average of April 25th.