Strong storms into the evening; much less hot Wednesday

Numerous thunderstorms really revved up in the sticky heating of the day on Tuesday. Many storms have had gusty winds and hail around one inch in diameter. There have been scattered reports of trees and branches down.

What has impressed me has been how widespread this outbreak has been without the usual organization of storms into clusters or those bow echos that we meteorologists enjoy pointing out on radar. Instead, storms have formed over many different areas and have formed into south-to-north lines that have been racing northward.

Storms have spread well into northern Minnesota. The longest line by far extends from the Iowa border near Blue Earth to St. Cloud, Brainerd and all the way to and beyond Bemidji.

There has been a great deal of lightning, which is the most dangerous feature of most thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are likely to remain strong well into this evening. The current severe thunderstorm is scheduled to be in effect until 8 p.m. A few severe storms are possible this evening mainly toward the northern end of the watch box.

Records set

The Twin Cities had a record-tying high temperature of 94 Tuesday afternoon. It also extended our record string of 90-degree days in May to six.

More comfortable Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday should bring us highs from the mid 70s to low 80’s. Some showers and storms are likely, but they will be much weaker.

A few showers might linger into Thursday.

Dry, lovely Friday

June should begin with a lovely day on Friday with just enough summer warmth but not too hot.

Saturday?

Saturday is a question mark. Showers and thunderstorms are a definite possibility. The Twin Cities could have a high of “just” the mid 70s.