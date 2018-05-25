Steamy with scattered afternoon/evening t-storms; 90s for many spots this weekend

It’ll feel summery the next several days, with very warm temps and sticky dew points.

There won’t be any complaints about chilly weather this Memorial Day weekend!

Temperature trends

Friday afternoon highs will top 90 degrees in much of southern and central Minnesota, with some 80s in the far north. There could be a few spots along the north shore of Lake Superior that only reach the 70s.

Saturday highs will be similar:

Sunday will also be very warm:

The Twin Cities metro area could reach the mid 90s on Sunday.

Highs in the lower 90s are expected in the south on Memorial Day, with mostly 80s central and north:

Rain opportunities

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger over parts of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this Friday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible anywhere in Minnesota and western Wisconsin later this afternoon and this evening. In the Twin Cities metro area, our shower and thunderstorm chance is anytime from about mid-afternoon through this Friday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather today and tonight in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

From southwestern Minnesota through the metro area and northeastern Minnesota, there is a marginal risk of severe weather, meaning that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible:

The main severe weather threats this afternoon and evening will be damaging winds and large hail.

Saturday and Sunday should be rain-free over most of Minnesota, but there’s a chance of a shower/isolated thunderstorm in northeastern Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening.

The weather is a bit unsettled on Memorial Day, with a chance of a shower/isolated thunderstorm anywhere in Minnesota.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern on Monday:

The coverage is probably overdone a bit, but the color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Rainy southeast

National Hurricane Center forecasters are watching a low pressure system near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico:

They estimate that it has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours.

Heavy rains are expected over the southeastern U.S. this weekend into early next week.

Here are NOAA’s projected five-day rainfall totals:

The National Hurricane Center notes that we now have subtropical storm Alberto:

Here’s Alberto’s projected path:

