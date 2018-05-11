Soggy southern Minnesota today; brightening and warming weekend

Widespread rain has been soaking southern Minnesota overnight and into this morning. About an inch of rain had fallen in Rochester up to 7 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry high pressure from the north has been cutting off the rainfall near the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities.

Some showers likely will reach the metro area, mainly on the south side, while significant rainfalls accumulate in rain gauges to the south:

Today will be chilly, especially in rainy southern Minnesota. Expect high temperatures ranging from just the mid 50s in the southeast corner to the low 60s in the northwest. The Twin Cities likely will have a high of only around 50 this afternoon.

Fishing opener looks good

The ice has been going out of more lakes in the north, so that’s a big plus.

As for the weather, mostly cloudy skies will linger in southern Minnesota on Saturday. A few stray showers are possible near Iowa. The northern half of the state should see quite a bit of sun.

Temperatures will again be warmer to the north where the sun shines. Expect afternoon highs from the upper 50s in the south to the upper 60s in the north. The Twin Cities should have a high around 64.

Keep in mind that temperatures will be much cooler out on the lakes, especially those that recently lost their ice.

Lovely Mother’s Day

Sunday looks just about perfect with lots of sun and near-perfect temperatures. Highs should range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. I expect the Twin Cities to warm to about 74.

Warm beginning of next week

Monday will actually feel like summer, but with less humidity than we would have in July. High temperatures should range from the mid 70s to low 80s.

That warm weather will hang on through about Wednesday before cooling a bit later in the week.