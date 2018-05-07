Soaking rains move in Tuesday

Monday felt like summer in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest rode the northern tier of a July-like air mass. Temperatures in the 80s ran all the way up into Canada.

So far May is running almost 10 degrees warmer than average across Minnesota. Our mild weather takes a turn for the wetter and cooler as the week rolls on.

Soaking rains ahead

Our rain this week comes in two distinct waves. The first rolls across Minnesota Tuesday into Wednesday. We catch a break Thursday. The second system looks even stronger and rolls in Friday. NOAA’s GFS model depicts the two distinct rain waves.

Multi-inch totals

We could use a little rain in these parts. We’re running about an inch behind average so far in May. NOAA’s GFS and other models have been suggesting a widespread zone of 1″ to 2″+ across Minnesota by Saturday. I could see some local 3″ totals.

Summer rainfall is often highly localized and variable over short distances. That’s why it’s best to focus on the map below as a guide to rainfall potential, rather than a discrete forecast for any one point.

Forecast bottom line: Widespread soaking rains are likely for most of us this week.

30 degree temperature drop

Highs soared into the mid 80s Monday across Minnesota. By Friday, we’ll have a tough time reaching the 50s. Minnesota demonstrates our weather volatility once again.

Warmer again next week

Temperatures begin to moderate again by Mother’s Day. Right now highs near 70 and more sun look likely for Mom. We return to the 70s and 80s next week. A few models suggest several inches of rain in the next two weeks. Not buying that yet, but it is that time of year.

If you have input on controlling your home, or corporate irrigation system I would recommend you turn it off and let the rain water your lawn and landscaping for free until further notice.