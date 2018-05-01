Showers and T-Storms developing this evening

In Minnesota weather it seems there’s always a ‘front’ in out forecast. This one is a cold front. It sags south into the Twin Cities today. Scattered showers and T-storms develop along and ahead of the front this evening from the Twin Cities southeast. NOAA’s HRRR model captures the essence.

Rainfall with the frontal passage this evening will be heaviest in southeast Minnesota where .5″ to 1″ may fall. The Twin Cities rides the edge of the rain shield.

Severe risk south

The biggest severe risk lays out across southeast Minnesota.

Feels like spring

Highs in the 60s and 70s hang around the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota for the next week.

4th coldest April

Monday’s 84-degree warmth spared the Twin Cities from finishing as the second coldest April on record.

The very warm day on Monday dropped MSP's April average temp standing from 2nd coldest to 4th coldest: 37.6 degrees or 9.9 degrees below normal. STC fell to second coldest by 0.1 degree. EAU tied for coldest! #mnwx #wiwx — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 1, 2018

Skywarn training

Wednesday night in Roseville! Check out this free #SKYWARN class presented by our #WRN Ambassadors @metroskywarn & learn all you'll need to become a trained storm spotter! Please pre-register for this class at: https://t.co/pUs8cwvklz pic.twitter.com/PUmusW4qD3 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 30, 2018

Glacial wildcard

Chris Mooney from the Washington Post writes about a project that may tell us how this one glacier will impact sea levels in the next century.

The largest U.S.-British Antarctic mission in seven decades officially launched at an event in Cambridge on Monday, as the two countries pooled dollars and scientific resources for missions to West Antarctica’s Thwaites glacier — a Florida-size ice body that, scientists fear, could flood the world’s coastlines in our lifetimes.