Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 pm for southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 pm for much of western Wisconsin. The watch zone includes the Wisconsin counties in the eastern Twin Cities, and much of southeast corner of Minnesota including Rochester.
URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 120
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
200 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Northeast Iowa
Southeast Minnesota
Western and Central Wisconsin
* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 200 PM until
800 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
SUMMARY…Scattered intense thunderstorms are expected to form this
afternoon in a moist and unstable air mass. The strongest cells
will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.
Landspout
Storms today produced a brief “landspout” type tornado in southern Minnesota. Under today’s weather parameters these brief spin-ups are short-lived.
YIKES! Brief tornado seen earlier this afternoon just east of Minnesota Lake, MN. Photo courtesy of Barb Sonnek. #Tornado #MNwx pic.twitter.com/Dp5Ts79r3U
— Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) May 25, 2018
Here’s a definition of a landspout tornado from NOAA.
A landspout is a tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft – the spinning motion originates near the ground.
A tornado that does not arise from organized storm-scale rotation and therefore is not associated with a wall cloud (visually) or a mesocyclone (on radar). Landspouts typically are observed beneath Cbs or towering cumulus clouds (often as no more than a dust whirl), and essentially are the land-based equivalents of waterspouts.
Unlike most tornadoes which form beneath a rotating (supercell) thunderstorm, landspout tornadoes form when an area of preexisting rotation near the ground becomes positioned beneath a rapidly developing thunderstorm cloud. The quickly rising air lifting into the cloud stretches the area of rotation near ground level vertically, resulting in an intensification of the spin and the formation of a landspout tornado. Normally landspout tornadoes don’t last very long or get very strong, though they can do minor damage before dissipating.