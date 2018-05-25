Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 pm for southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 pm for much of western Wisconsin. The watch zone includes the Wisconsin counties in the eastern Twin Cities, and much of southeast corner of Minnesota including Rochester.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 120

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

200 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Northeast Iowa

Southeast Minnesota

Western and Central Wisconsin * Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 200 PM until

800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include…

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY…Scattered intense thunderstorms are expected to form this

afternoon in a moist and unstable air mass. The strongest cells

will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Landspout

Storms today produced a brief “landspout” type tornado in southern Minnesota. Under today’s weather parameters these brief spin-ups are short-lived.

YIKES! Brief tornado seen earlier this afternoon just east of Minnesota Lake, MN. Photo courtesy of Barb Sonnek. #Tornado #MNwx pic.twitter.com/Dp5Ts79r3U — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) May 25, 2018

Here’s a definition of a landspout tornado from NOAA.