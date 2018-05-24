Scattered t-storms possible overnight and Friday; steamy through Memorial Day

We had some bumpy weather Thursday evening in parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Thunderstorm wind gusts topped 60 mph in some sections of the Twin Cities metro area and there were numerous reports of power lines down and tree damage in the south metro.

Here are a few severe weather reports, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

Additional severe weather information can be found on the MPR news live weather blog.

Scattered thunderstorms are still possible overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a marginal risk of severe weather overnight Thursday night in much of central and southern Minnesota:

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Friday and Friday night.

The southeastern part of the Twin Cities metro area is included in the SPC slight risk of severe weather Friday and Friday night:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

Summery stretch

The temperature hit 92 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday afternoon, our warmest temp in the Twin Cities since September 24. And it was steam heat, with dew point temps in the 60s.

Very warm temps are on tap for several more days.

Friday highs are expected to reach 90 or better in much of central and southern Minnesota:

Similar highs are on tap for Saturday:

Sunday will be toasty too:

Memorial Day highs might back off a couple of degrees if we get a cloud/sun mix, but it will still be much warmer than normal.

Twin Cities highs are expected to reach the lower 90s Friday and Saturday, and could be close to the mid 90s on Sunday.

