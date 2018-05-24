Scattered T-storms this evening into early Friday; a summery holiday weekend

We had wintry weather in April, so summery weather in May seems almost logical.

The temperature hit 92 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this Thursday afternoon, our warmest temp in the Twin Cities since September 24.

And it was steam heat, with dew point temps in the 60s.

Very warm temps are on tap for several more days.

Rain opportunities

There are some thirsty lawns and fields in parts of Minnesota.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin this Thursday evening and into the overnight hours of Thursday night:

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather this Thursday evening through the overnight hours of Thursday night for a large part of west-central through central and north-central Minnesota:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

The Twin Cities metro area is in the SPC marginal risk category through Thursday night, meaning that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm could linger in parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Friday morning and early Friday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday look mostly rain-free, but the northeast could see some scattered showers at times.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from Friday through Sunday:

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible on Memorial Day.

Temperature trends

Or average high in the Twin Cities is only 72 degrees this time of year.

We’ll probably top 90 on Friday.

Friday highs are expected to reach 90 or better in much of central and southern Minnesota:

Saturday highs will be similar:

Sunday will be toasty too:

Memorial Day highs might back off a couple of degrees if we get a cloud/sun mix, but it will still be much warmer than normal.

Twin Cities highs are expected to reach the lower 90s Friday and Saturday, and could close to the mid 90s on Sunday.

