Record heat; excessive heat warning and air pollution advisory

The temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hit triple digits this afternoon:

The previous Twin Cities record for earliest 100 degree reading was May 31, 1934, when it hit 106.

The 100 degree reading at MSP airport is a new record high for this date in the Twin Cities and a new Memorial Day record high. The previous Memorial Day record high in the Twin Cities was 98 degrees on May 30, 1934.

We might still warm a little bit before the temp drops off a bit.

Excessive heat warning

The Twin Cities metro area is an excessive heat warning from until 7 p.m., and much of the southern half of Minnesota is in a heat advisory until 7 p.m.:

Details of the excessive heat warning for the Twin Cities:

Here are some heat safety tips, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

These are the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion:

This is our fifth consecutive day with a high temp of 90 degrees or higher in the Twin Cities metro area.

Until today, the Twin Cities record was four consecutive days of 90 or higher during May.

Air quality alert this afternoon and evening

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota for this afternoon and early this evening:

Rain opportunities

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Twin Cities metro area and much of central and southern Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin, during the remainder of this afternoon and this evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible statewide overnight and periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperature trends

Highs in the lower 90s are expected in southern Minnesota on Tuesday, with mostly 80s north:

Some 70s and upper 60s are possible along the north shore of Lake Superior.

Twin Cities metro area highs should be in the lower 90s Tuesday, followed by mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Those cooler temps will feel great, but they’ll still be will still be warmer than our average high temp for this time of year of 74 degrees!