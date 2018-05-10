Raw rainy Friday; spring returns for Mother’s Day

Our next rain wave arrives Friday. NOAA’s GFS model is representative of many models that develop rain Monday morning across southern Minnesota.

Southern soaker

The Twin Cities rides the northern edge of Friday’s rain system. I expect less than half an inch in the Twin Cities. But rainfall totals over an inch are likely once again in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Dry up north

Friday’s weather system will miss most of central and northern Minnesota. Much of northern Minnesota is trending dry.

Drought conditions have expanded into central & west central Minnesota during the past week. Precipitation in this area is running 1 to 3" below normal since March 1st. https://t.co/Alc8RxrLjC #mnwx pic.twitter.com/HwUM5OqgWS — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 10, 2018

Taste of summer next week

Sunshine and highs in the 70s return for Mother’s Day. Highs push 80 again next week as another June-like air mass blows in. We deserve it.

Rapidly warming soils

It’s amazing just how much soil temperatures across Minnesota have warmed in the past 3 weeks. The Twin Cities NWS has a nice graphic.

3 short weeks from winter to spring shows up very clearly in the soil temperature profile. This chart shows the Twin Cities/Chanhassen, MN afternoon soil temperatures from March 01 to May 09 2018.#mnwx, #wiwx pic.twitter.com/pWHzRO4ZGM — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 10, 2018

Send up a flare

Or a weather balloon. The data collected by twice-daily weather balloon launches is critical input for numerical weather prediction models. Thanks to those at local NWS offices who send them skyward, regardless of weather at launch.

On May 09, 1862 the first weather balloon was launched, with people on board! British scientists James Glaisher and Henry Coxwell ascended with meteorological instruments in a gas-filled balloon and charted weather data by hand. Today we still launch balloons, but not people 🙂 pic.twitter.com/RhhALffCsr — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 9, 2018

Why it’s raining harder

Warmer atmosphere = more evaporation from oceans = heavier rains? Here’s the latest from the American Geophysical Union.

"We show, for the first time, that the volume of rain over land corresponds to the amount of water evaporated from the unusually warm ocean."

News from #AGUpubshttps://t.co/ZNBpIzVFNs — Am Geophysical Union (@theAGU) May 10, 2018

Hurricane forecasts improving

The 5-day track forecast is now as good as the 3 -day forecast from 10 years ago. That’s a major weather forecasting success story.

The official 2017 @NHC_Atlantic verification report was issued today- one notable fact is Atlantic track records were set at all time periods last year! 👍 https://t.co/riois8mSFF pic.twitter.com/cKvWrxJn1A — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) May 9, 2018

California mandates solar on new homes

The story from Fortune: