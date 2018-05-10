Raw rainy Friday; spring returns for Mother’s Day

Our next rain wave arrives Friday. NOAA’s GFS model is representative of many models that develop rain Monday morning across southern Minnesota.
Southern soaker
The Twin Cities rides the northern edge of Friday’s rain system. I expect less than half an inch in the Twin Cities. But rainfall totals over an inch are likely once again in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
Dry up north
Friday’s weather system will miss most of central and northern Minnesota. Much of northern Minnesota is trending dry.
Drought conditions have expanded into central & west central Minnesota during the past week. Precipitation in this area is running 1 to 3" below normal since March 1st. https://t.co/Alc8RxrLjC #mnwx pic.twitter.com/HwUM5OqgWS
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 10, 2018
Taste of summer next week
Sunshine and highs in the 70s return for Mother’s Day. Highs push 80 again next week as another June-like air mass blows in. We deserve it.
Rapidly warming soils
It’s amazing just how much soil temperatures across Minnesota have warmed in the past 3 weeks. The Twin Cities NWS has a nice graphic.
3 short weeks from winter to spring shows up very clearly in the soil temperature profile. This chart shows the Twin Cities/Chanhassen, MN afternoon soil temperatures from March 01 to May 09 2018.#mnwx, #wiwx pic.twitter.com/pWHzRO4ZGM
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 10, 2018
Send up a flare
Or a weather balloon. The data collected by twice-daily weather balloon launches is critical input for numerical weather prediction models. Thanks to those at local NWS offices who send them skyward, regardless of weather at launch.
On May 09, 1862 the first weather balloon was launched, with people on board! British scientists James Glaisher and Henry Coxwell ascended with meteorological instruments in a gas-filled balloon and charted weather data by hand. Today we still launch balloons, but not people 🙂 pic.twitter.com/RhhALffCsr
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 9, 2018
Why it’s raining harder
Warmer atmosphere = more evaporation from oceans = heavier rains? Here’s the latest from the American Geophysical Union.
"We show, for the first time, that the volume of rain over land corresponds to the amount of water evaporated from the unusually warm ocean."
News from #AGUpubshttps://t.co/ZNBpIzVFNs
— Am Geophysical Union (@theAGU) May 10, 2018
Hurricane forecasts improving
The 5-day track forecast is now as good as the 3 -day forecast from 10 years ago. That’s a major weather forecasting success story.
The official 2017 @NHC_Atlantic verification report was issued today- one notable fact is Atlantic track records were set at all time periods last year! 👍 https://t.co/riois8mSFF pic.twitter.com/cKvWrxJn1A
— Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) May 9, 2018
California mandates solar on new homes
The story from Fortune:
California is about to become the first state in the U.S.—and possibly the first government in the world—to require solar power installations on all new homes.
The California Energy Commission will hold a vote on Wednesday, May 9, on whether to put the new standard into effect. If passed, which is expected, the solar mandate would apply to all homes, condos, and apartment buildings up to three stories high as of January 1, 2020, with exceptions for structures built in the shade and offsets available for other energy-saving measures, such as installing batteries like the Tesla Powerwall.
At present, only 15 to 20% of new single-family homes in the state include solar installations. The mandate would make it $25,000 to $30,000 more expensive to build new homes than those built to the current code, established in 2006. But experts say that extra cost, which accounts for both solar installation and improved insulation, would be recouped over the life of the home in savings on energy bills. Owners are expected to save $50,000 to $60,000 in operating costs over 25 years. Officials say this plan would do one better than the goal of net-zero energy.