Rain and thunder coverage increases today

April showers are here a little late this year. Like May 8.

A spring low pressure system spawns a couple waves of showers and T-Storms today and tonight. Most of Minnesota can use a good soaking rain. Most of us will get more than an inch by Saturday. Wave #1 arrives today. NOAA’s HRRR model paints one wave of morning showers, followed by scattered thunderstorms developing late this afternoon and evening.

Severe risk for southwest Minnesota

There is a marginal risk a few storms could reach severe status with strong winds and large hail this evening in southwest Minnesota. Looking at severe parameters today, I think a few of the storms could get feisty and approach severe limits around the Twin Cities late this afternoon and evening. Hail and gusty winds are possible. There’s enough helicity (spin) in the lower levels I can’t rule out an isolated tornado southwest of the Twin Cities today.

Keep one ear tuned to your NOAA weather radio or weather app late this afternoon and evening.

Soaking rains

Today’s first rain wave delivers about .25″ to .75″ for most of Minnesota. Friday’s wave will bring another .50″ to 1″+. Many f us will see 1″ to 2″+ rainfall by Saturday.

Chilly later this week, warmer next week

Temperatures plunge late this week. It look’s like the rain may linger into Saturday. We likely salvage the last half of the weekend with a nice Mother’s Day. Warmer weather arrives again next week. Get ready for the annual explosion of green.

Highs next week will mostly be in the 70s, with another 80 degree day possible.

Stay tuned.