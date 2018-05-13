Pleasant Mother’s Day as a warming trend begins

Much stormy weather will be passing south of Minnesota on this Mother’s Day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely from Iowa to Indiana. Severe storms are possible for the Chicago area Sunday night.

Most Minnesotans should enjoy a lovely Mother’s Day. Southernmost Minnesota will stay on the cooler side with highs in the mid to upper 60s beneath low clouds. Showers from South Dakota are approaching the southwest corner of Minnesota this Sunday morning and are likely to cross parts of southern Minnesota during the day, but rainfall will be spotty.

The Twin Cities metro area will have an excellent Sunday with just a chance of a stray shower toward evening. The afternoon high should be about 72. Winds will be light and generally from the south.

Fire weather conditions for northern Minnesota

The warmest weather for Minnesota on this Mother’s Day will be in sunny parts of northern Minnesota where high temperatures reaching the upper 70s will combine with low humidities and gusty winds to create near critical fire weather conditions in the afternoon. The greatest risk of wildfires will be in dry areas north of a line from Fargo to Bemidji to about Moose Lake.

The National Weather Service Office in Duluth expects winds to gust up to about 25 mph near the Canadian border Sunday afternoon. Warm, dry weather will continue to wildfire risk for the next few afternoon.

Warmup early this coming week

Expect summer-like temperatures from Monday through at least Wednesday but not too much humidity. Highs across the state on Wednesday could range from the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Unsettled weather and then cooler later in the week

The atmosphere across the Upper Midwest will get busier late this week. Thursday is looking like a transition day as some stray showers arrive. Forecast models indicate the likelihood of thunderstorms for Friday.

Afternoon high temperatures could easily be cooler than normal next weekend. But that just means highs mainly in the 60s. After our wintry April, that still sounds fabulous.