More July than May; Renewables panel at 9 am on MPR News

It seemed like an endless winter. But summer has mercifully arrived early this year. The weather maps look more 4th of July, than Memorial Day.

Hot front

The big story then next few days is temperatures running almost 20 degrees above normal in Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities Thursday is 72 degrees. It will be closer to 90 across most of Minnesota the next few days.

Beating the heat

I have a hunch it’s going to be a long, hot summer.

If you are looking for a place to cool off this weekend or this summer, Hennepin County has this map of places to go to stay cool.

It’s going to be super-hot this weekend, and for those without air conditioning, Hennepin County GIS has put together a map of places people can go to cool off. The mobile-friendly map is at www.hennepin.us/cool. The map includes places to hang out for free, such as libraries, as well as places with a cost associated, such as movie theaters.

Slight severe risk

A few storms may reach severe limits across the eastern Dakoats and western Minnesota Thursday. There is a marginal (low) risk across eastern Minnesota including the Twin Cities.

Patchwork storms

We call this a weak synoptic environment in meteorology. There’s heat and some humidity, but no real sharp focusing mechanism for storms the next few days. That makes forecasting storm coverage and timing difficult, and coverage is likely to be spotty and random.

I would say the best chance for a feisty storm with welcome downpours is Thursday afternoon and evening into Friday morning.

NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model captures the essence of random storm clusters the next few days.

Renewables roundtable on MPR News

I’m hosting a special hour-long Climate Cast Thursday morning at 9 am on MPR News.

We’ll asses and discuss the state of renewable energy in Minnesota and beyond. Renewable generated 25% of Minnesota’s power in 2017. And Minnesota’s clean energy boom has become a driver of innovation, investment, and jobs.

What’s the future of renewables in Minnesota? What benefits, and challenges lie ahead? And how can you start using renewable energy today?

My guest include J Drake Hamilton with Fresh Energy, and Ellen Anderson with the University of Minnesota’s Energy Transition Lab.

I hope you will join us with your questions and comments.

Tropical trouble brewing?

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1st. The atmosphere and oceans are ready now. NOAA gives us a 60% chance of a tropical storm in the Gulf in the next few days.

800 AM: new Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued- There is a 60% chance of a subtropical or tropical depression forming in the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Heavy rain is the main threat for now. Full details: https://t.co/m9946DoYYi pic.twitter.com/EsjEYTvtiP — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) May 23, 2018

Unusual situation in Oman