July preview: 80s through Friday, weekend rain chance

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner May 16, 2018
Welcome to July in May. The weather maps are bathed in red. Highs each the 80s across a good chunk of Minnesota Wednesday.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The mild summery air mass lingers this week. Highs in the 80s are common into Friday. A cool front arrives just in time for the weekend. I’m just the messenger.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Weather Bell

Weekend rain chances

Saturday looks like the best chance for rain in the Twin Cities. Scattered storms will pop up along a front Friday in northern Minnesota. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model gives us a reasonable estimation of the frontal zone Friday into Sunday.

NOAA GFS model, via tropical tidbits

Northern Wisconsin tornado 1 year ago

Exactly one year ago, the longest tornado in Wisconsin history tore an 83-mile path starting in Barron County. It was on the ground for nearly 2.5 hours.

Kilauea eruption ramps up 

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano shot ash 12,000 feet skyward Monday evening.

Here’s the latest from the United States Geological Survey.