July preview: 80s through Friday, weekend rain chance

Welcome to July in May. The weather maps are bathed in red. Highs each the 80s across a good chunk of Minnesota Wednesday.

The mild summery air mass lingers this week. Highs in the 80s are common into Friday. A cool front arrives just in time for the weekend. I’m just the messenger.

Weekend rain chances

Saturday looks like the best chance for rain in the Twin Cities. Scattered storms will pop up along a front Friday in northern Minnesota. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model gives us a reasonable estimation of the frontal zone Friday into Sunday.

Northern Wisconsin tornado 1 year ago

Exactly one year ago, the longest tornado in Wisconsin history tore an 83-mile path starting in Barron County. It was on the ground for nearly 2.5 hours.

Last year on May 16, 2017, a record setting 83 mile long tornado devastated portions of northwest Wisconsin. More info at https://t.co/XmLzObwJ5w pic.twitter.com/IFs81QsQxE — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 15, 2018

Kilauea eruption ramps up

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano shot ash 12,000 feet skyward Monday evening.

Summary of #HVO #Kilauea VAN/VONA: Ash eruption at summit has increased in intensity. NWS radar & pilot reports show top of the ash cloud is as high as 10,000-12,000 feet above sea level. Ashfall and vog has been reported in Pahala (18 mi downwind). #KilaueaErupts pic.twitter.com/ChzRdu0Ch7 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 15, 2018

Here’s the latest from the United States Geological Survey.