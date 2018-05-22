Hot front: Season’s first 90 possible late this week

We all know there are two seasons in Minnesota: winter and road construction. Orange cones decorate your commute once again these days. Our seasonal transition has been undeniably abrupt this year.

This week, temperatures will soar to the highest levels so far this “spring.” Thermometers push the 90-degree mark by Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Spotty thunder

Wednesday’s hot front arrives with a thundery clap for southwest Minnesota tomorrow morning. The storms will likely fade before they reach the Twin Cities Wednesday morning. NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model capture two waves of thunder rumbling across southern Minnesota Wednesday.

Marginal risk

There isn’t a great focusing mechanism for severe storms this week. Severe weather parameters are marginal at best for southwest Minnesota into tomorrow morning. A few pulse-type thunderstorms may approach severe limits in southern Minnesota Wednesday.

The best chance for rain appears to be Thursday and Friday, but coverage still looks spotty.

Norfolk facing rising sea level

I’ve been to Norfolk, Va.. It’s a lovely place. But its location and low country profile mean its hyper sensitive to sea level rise.

Tidewater Gardens, one of Norfolk's poorest public housing developments, is among the most flood-prone areas in the city. The area has one of the fastest rates of sea level rise in the country — half a foot since 1992, about twice the global average. https://t.co/kUN0X0IN9V — InsideClimate News (@insideclimate) May 22, 2018

Greenland ice cores

Drilling ice cores in Greenland is not for the faint of heart. But the work is critical to piecing together climate history.