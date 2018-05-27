Heat advisory this afternoon; heat lingers through Memorial Day

Our heat wave will continue today and right through Memorial Day.

Highs this afternoon will reach the 90s over much of Minnesota. We could hit 97 degrees this afternoon in the Twin Cities metro area, which would break today’s record high of 95. Far northern Minnesota will probably top out in the 80s, with cooler temps in a few spots up along the north shore of Lake Superior.

Memorial Day highs will be toasty as well:

Twin Cities highs retreat to about 90 degrees on Tuesday, followed by mid 80s Wednesday and lower 80s Thursday.

Our average Twin Cities high temp is only in the lower 70s this time of year.

Heat advisory central and south

Heat index values are expected to be in the 95 to 100 degree range in most of the southern half of Minnesota this afternoon and early this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. today for much of the southern half of Minnesota:

The heat advisory includes the Twin Cities metro area.

Heat advisory details:

Here are some heat safety tips from NOAA:

Rain opportunities

Some showers and a few thunderstorms are moving through northwestern and west central Minnesota early this morning. They are expected to spread eastward, and shrink a bit by this afternoon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model shows the potential rain pattern today:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm could move over northeastern Minnesota overnight tonight, and northern Minnesota has a chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm on Memorial Day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday night, then shower and thunderstorm chances increase on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Alberto’s winds and rain

Here’s the latest on subtropical storm Alberto, from the National Hurricane Center:

The center of Alberto could make landfall along the panhandle of Florida on Monday:

Heavy rainfall totals are expected in many gulf coast areas over the next few days:

Programming note

