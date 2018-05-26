Heat advisory includes Twin Cities Sunday afternoon; still hot on Memorial Day

The heat wave continues.
High temps were in the 90s Saturday in the Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota. There were a few 80s in far northern Minnesota, with cooler temps in a few spots up along the north shore of Lake Superior.
Highs in the 90s are expected over most of Minnesota on Sunday:
Far northern Minnesota will probably top out in the 80s, with cooler temps in a few spots up along the north shore of Lake Superior.
We could hit 97 degrees Sunday afternoon in the Twin Cities, which would break our record high of 95 for the date.
Memorial Day will be toasty too:
Twin Cities highs retreat to about 90 on Tuesday, followed by mid 80s Wednesday and lower 80s Thursday.
Our average Twin Cities high temp this time of year is in the lower 70s.
Heat advisory Sunday afternoon
Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with slightly more humidity.
Heat index values are expected to be in the 95 to 100 degree range in parts of the Twin Cities metro area Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for Hennepin and Ramsey counties:
Minneapolis and St. Paul are among the cities included in the heat advisory.
Here are more details:
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
224 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
Hennepin-Ramsey-
Including the cities of Minneapolis and St Paul
224 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY…
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* TEMPERATURE…Heat index values climbing to between 95 and 100
degrees within the Twin Cities.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active outdoors
or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as children and the
elderly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned
room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside.
When possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1.
Some timely heat safety tips from NOAA:
Some timely heat safety tips from NOAA:
Rain opportunities
One forecast model shows a chance of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm in west-central and northwestern Minnesota Sunday morning.
Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm could move over northeastern Minnesota late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
Northern Minnesota has a chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm on Memorial Day, but it should be dry most of the day in most of Minnesota.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday night.
Shower and thunderstorm chances increase on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern Tuesday through Wednesday:
The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.
Alberto’s wind and rain
Here’s the latest on subtropical storm Alberto, from the National Hurricane Center:
BULLETIN
Subtropical Storm Alberto Advisory Number 6
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL012018
400 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
…ALBERTO EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN AS IT MOVES NORTHWARD OVER THE
EASTERN GULF OF MEXICO…
…HEAVY RAINFALL CONTINUES TO SPREAD NORTHWARD OVER FLORIDA…
SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT…2100 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…23.3N 85.1W
ABOUT 95 MI…155 KM N OF THE WESTERN TIP OF CUBA
ABOUT 170 MI…275 KM SW OF THE DRY TORTUGAS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 10 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…999 MB…29.50 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the west coast of the
Florida peninsula from Bonita Beach to the Anclote River.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the northern Gulf Coast
from the Aucilla River westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
The Tropical Storm Watch has been discontinued west of the Mouth of
the Pearl River including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
The Storm Surge Watch has been discontinued to the west of the
Mouth of the Pearl River.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…
* Crystal River to the Mouth of the Pearl River
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* Cuban province of Pinar del Rio
* Dry Tortugas
* Bonita Beach to Anclote River
* Aucilla River to the Mississippi/Alabama border
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible in the United States portion of that watch area within
48 hours.
For storm information specific to your area in the United
States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please
monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service
forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside
the United States, please monitor products issued by your national
meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
———————-
At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Alberto
was located near latitude 23.3 North, longitude 85.1 West. The storm
is moving toward the north near 13 mph (20 km/h). A slower
northward or north-northeastward motion is expected tonight,
followed by a north-northwest turn on Sunday, and this general
motion should continue into Tuesday. On the forecast track, the
center of Alberto is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of
Mexico tonight through Sunday night, and approach the northern Gulf
Coast in the warning area on Monday. Heavy rainfall and tropical
storm conditions will likely reach the northern Gulf Coast well
before the arrival of the center of Alberto.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.
Gradual strengthening is forecast until the system reaches the
northern Gulf Coast on Monday.
Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) primarily to
the east of the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
RAINFALL: Alberto is expected to produce total rain accumulations
of 10 to 15 inches with isolated totals of 25 inches across western
Cuba. These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and
mudslides. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with maximum
amounts of 10 inches are possible across the Florida Keys and
southern and southwest Florida. Heavy rains will begin to affect
the central Gulf Coast region into the southeastern United States on
Sunday and continue into the middle of next week as Alberto moves
northward after landfall. Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches with
maximum amounts of 15 inches are possible along the track of Alberto
from eastern Louisiana, across much of Mississippi, Alabama, western
Tennessee and the western Florida panhandle. Rainfall totals of 3
to 5 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches are possible from the
southern Appalachians into the coastal southeast United States.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the
warning area in Cuba through this evening. Tropical Storm
conditions are expected in the Dry Tortugas and in the warning
area along the west coast of Florida beginning Sunday. Tropical
Storm conditions are expected within the warning area along the
northern Gulf Coast by Sunday night. Tropical Storm conditions
are possible in the watch area along the northern Gulf Coast by
early Monday.
STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause
normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters
moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the
following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated
areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…
Crystal River to the Mouth of the Pearl River…2 to 4 ft
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast. Surge-
related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge
and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For
information specific to your area, please see products issued by
your local National Weather Service forecast office.
TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes are possible this evening and
tonight across parts of west-central Florida, including the Keys.
SURF: Swells generated by Alberto are expected to spread
northward along the eastern and northern Gulf Coast through Monday.
These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip
current conditions. For more information, consult products from your
local weather office.
The center of Alberto could make landfall near the Alabama/Florida border on Monday:
Soaking rains are expected over the next few days along parts of the gulf coast:
Programming note
