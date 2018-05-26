Heat advisory includes Twin Cities Sunday afternoon; still hot on Memorial Day

The heat wave continues.

High temps were in the 90s Saturday in the Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota. There were a few 80s in far northern Minnesota, with cooler temps in a few spots up along the north shore of Lake Superior.

Highs in the 90s are expected over most of Minnesota on Sunday:

Far northern Minnesota will probably top out in the 80s, with cooler temps in a few spots up along the north shore of Lake Superior.

We could hit 97 degrees Sunday afternoon in the Twin Cities, which would break our record high of 95 for the date.

Memorial Day will be toasty too:

Twin Cities highs retreat to about 90 on Tuesday, followed by mid 80s Wednesday and lower 80s Thursday.

Our average Twin Cities high temp this time of year is in the lower 70s.

Heat advisory Sunday afternoon

Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with slightly more humidity.

Heat index values are expected to be in the 95 to 100 degree range in parts of the Twin Cities metro area Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for Hennepin and Ramsey counties:

Minneapolis and St. Paul are among the cities included in the heat advisory.

Here are more details:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

224 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018 MNZ060-062-270400-

/O.NEW.KMPX.HT.Y.0001.180527T1800Z-180528T0100Z/

Hennepin-Ramsey-

Including the cities of Minneapolis and St Paul

224 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018 …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * TEMPERATURE…Heat index values climbing to between 95 and 100

degrees within the Twin Cities. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active outdoors

or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as children and the

elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors. Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside.

When possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety

and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest

breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome

by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat

stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1.

Some timely heat safety tips from NOAA:

Rain opportunities

One forecast model shows a chance of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm in west-central and northwestern Minnesota Sunday morning.

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm could move over northeastern Minnesota late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

Northern Minnesota has a chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm on Memorial Day, but it should be dry most of the day in most of Minnesota.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday night.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern Tuesday through Wednesday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Alberto’s wind and rain

Here’s the latest on subtropical storm Alberto, from the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN

Subtropical Storm Alberto Advisory Number 6

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL012018

400 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018 …ALBERTO EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN AS IT MOVES NORTHWARD OVER THE

EASTERN GULF OF MEXICO…

…HEAVY RAINFALL CONTINUES TO SPREAD NORTHWARD OVER FLORIDA… SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…23.3N 85.1W

ABOUT 95 MI…155 KM N OF THE WESTERN TIP OF CUBA

ABOUT 170 MI…275 KM SW OF THE DRY TORTUGAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 10 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…999 MB…29.50 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the west coast of the

Florida peninsula from Bonita Beach to the Anclote River. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the northern Gulf Coast

from the Aucilla River westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border. The Tropical Storm Watch has been discontinued west of the Mouth of

the Pearl River including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. The Storm Surge Watch has been discontinued to the west of the

Mouth of the Pearl River. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Crystal River to the Mouth of the Pearl River A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

* Dry Tortugas

* Bonita Beach to Anclote River

* Aucilla River to the Mississippi/Alabama border A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible in the United States portion of that watch area within

48 hours. For storm information specific to your area in the United

States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please

monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service

forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside

the United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Alberto

was located near latitude 23.3 North, longitude 85.1 West. The storm

is moving toward the north near 13 mph (20 km/h). A slower

northward or north-northeastward motion is expected tonight,

followed by a north-northwest turn on Sunday, and this general

motion should continue into Tuesday. On the forecast track, the

center of Alberto is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of

Mexico tonight through Sunday night, and approach the northern Gulf

Coast in the warning area on Monday. Heavy rainfall and tropical

storm conditions will likely reach the northern Gulf Coast well

before the arrival of the center of Alberto. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast until the system reaches the

northern Gulf Coast on Monday. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) primarily to

the east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

RAINFALL: Alberto is expected to produce total rain accumulations

of 10 to 15 inches with isolated totals of 25 inches across western

Cuba. These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and

mudslides. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with maximum

amounts of 10 inches are possible across the Florida Keys and

southern and southwest Florida. Heavy rains will begin to affect

the central Gulf Coast region into the southeastern United States on

Sunday and continue into the middle of next week as Alberto moves

northward after landfall. Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches with

maximum amounts of 15 inches are possible along the track of Alberto

from eastern Louisiana, across much of Mississippi, Alabama, western

Tennessee and the western Florida panhandle. Rainfall totals of 3

to 5 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches are possible from the

southern Appalachians into the coastal southeast United States. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the

warning area in Cuba through this evening. Tropical Storm

conditions are expected in the Dry Tortugas and in the warning

area along the west coast of Florida beginning Sunday. Tropical

Storm conditions are expected within the warning area along the

northern Gulf Coast by Sunday night. Tropical Storm conditions

are possible in the watch area along the northern Gulf Coast by

early Monday. STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause

normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters

moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the

following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide… Crystal River to the Mouth of the Pearl River…2 to 4 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast. Surge-

related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office. TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes are possible this evening and

tonight across parts of west-central Florida, including the Keys. SURF: Swells generated by Alberto are expected to spread

northward along the eastern and northern Gulf Coast through Monday.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip

current conditions. For more information, consult products from your

local weather office.

The center of Alberto could make landfall near the Alabama/Florida border on Monday:

Soaking rains are expected over the next few days along parts of the gulf coast:

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.