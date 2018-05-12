Fine weekend weather for fishing; lovely Mother’s Day Sunday

Saturday will be a pleasant day for the Minnesota fishing opener.

Canadian high pressure is our friend during the warm season

Dry high pressure from Canada will bring sunshine to northern Minnesota while mid and high clouds overspread central and southern sections. A few showers will break out in the south, mainly near Iowa. High temperatures should range from the upper 50s in cloudy southern Minnesota to the upper 60s up north under sunshine. The Twin Cities likely will have a high around 64. Winds will remain rather light from the east just about statewide.

Weather radar from Sioux Falls, S.D., has been tracking showers as they approach southwestern Minnesota this Saturday morning.

Perfect Mother’s Day

Sunday looks like a great day. Sunshine will be abundant and temperatures will be warmer with highs from the upper 60s to upper 70s. The Twin Cities should reach about 74.

Here is how the weekend is expected to play out across much of northern Minnesota:

Lake waters are cold

Do keep in mind that the lakes are cold, especially those that just recently lost their ice. Anglers should expect chilly temperatures whether fishing from a boat or a downwind shore.

Warm early next week

Temperatures will run well above normal from Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be mainly from the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Here is the outlook for much of of central and southern Minnesota:

Then a Canadian cold front will cool things down just a bit for a few days beginning on Thursday.