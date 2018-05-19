Feels like May again; best rain chances are days away

Timing is everything.

After three consecutive days of summery weather in the southern half of Minnesota, May temps have returned for the weekend.

Temperature trends

Our average Twin Cities high temp is 70 degrees this time of year.

It was 72 degrees around 1 a.m. today at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. That will go in the books as our Saturday high temp, since daytime highs will be in the 60s in the Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota. Some lower 70s are possible in the southeast. A few spots in northeastern Minnesota might only reach the upper 50s.

Sunday highs will be 70 or slightly above 70 in much of Minnesota, with 60s in the far south and along the north shore of Lake Superior:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be in the lower 70s Monday, followed by upper 70s to around 80 Tuesday through Friday.

Rain opportunities

Showers will move through parts of northeastern Minnesota this Saturday morning, but most of Minnesota will have just a chance of a passing shower today and tonight.

Far southeastern Minnesota could see an isolated thunderstorm late this Saturday afternoon or Saturday evening.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of scattered showers in far southern Minnesota.

Our best chance of rain in many parts of Minnesota will be Tuesday night into Wednesday, and Thursday afternoon into Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern Tuesday afternoon through Friday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.