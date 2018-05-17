Drought takes hold; 400th straight warmer than average month globally

Don’t look now, but it’s getting a little droughty in parts of Minnesota. This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows 53% of Minnesota now trending into drought.

Weekend front fading

Our weekend rain chances are falling. The inbound front is losing steam. Look for just a chance of some scattered showers as the front passes Saturday. We could use the rain, but meaningful rain looks spotty.

Summery overall

May is running about 6 degrees warmer than average so far in the Twin Cities. The weekend looks cooler, but temperatures overall look milder than average the next week.

400 in a row

Where were you in February 1985? That’s the last cooler than average month globally.

It was one of the coldest Aprils on record in Minnesota, but most of the globe was warmer than average according to NOAA.