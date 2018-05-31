Beautiful Friday ahead; free AC this weekend

Friday looks like one of the best weather days of the year in Minnesota. The back side of a departing high pressure zone brings plenty of sunshine and a moderate east breeze. Comfortable dew points in the 50s provide free AC. Abundant sunshine will make this first day of June one to remember.

Friday is like a tale of two forecasts across Minnesota. Summery highs in the 80s rule south and west. Chilly breezes off a still frigid Lake Superior make it feel like early spring in northeast Minnesota.

Saturday rain There’s no sugar coating Saturday’s forecast. A wave of showers and T-Storms will roll across Minnesota from west to east. NOAA’s GFS paints a solid band of rain from border to border.

Summer returns next week The weekend looks cool. But July-like temperatures return to Minnesota next week. We may push 90 again late next week.

The summer of 2018 looks like it will have two settings. Warm and warmer.