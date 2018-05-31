Areas of dense fog this morning; back to the 80s

You might want to allow some extra time to get to work or school this morning.

The air has cooled to the dew point temperature, and areas of dense fog have developed.

A dense fog advisory covers the Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota until 9 a.m.:

Advisory details:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Chisago-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Renville-Sibley-Carver-

Scott-Dakota-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Blue Earth-

Waseca-Steele-Faribault-Freeborn-

Including the cities of Center City, Minneapolis, Blaine,

St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Hastings,

New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, Mankato,

Waseca, Owatonna, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea

330 AM CDT Thu May 31 2018 …DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CDT this

morning. * VISIBILITY…1/4 mile or less. * IMPACTS…Driving will be difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving…slow down…

use your headlights…and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

80s return

We topped out in the 70s in the Twin Cities yesterday, but the humidity made it feel warmer than that.

A good portion of Minnesota will see high in the 80s this afternoon:

Eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin could see scattered showers and an isolated t-storm later this afternoon.

Updraft will be updated around mid-morning.

Have a great Thursday!

