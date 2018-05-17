Another summery day; shower and thunder chance for some

I enjoyed yesterday’s summery temps, and the evening hours were mosquito-free on my front porch.

Our official Twin Cities high temp was a toasty 87 degrees on Wednesday, but that was well shy of our record Twin Cities record high for May 16 of 94 degrees.

Our average high temp is only 70 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities metro area.

Highs in the 80s are expected this Thursday afternoon in about the southern half of Minnesota, with 70s and 60s in the north. Parts of northeastern Minnesota will top out in the 50s.

Temperature trends

Highs tomorrow are expected to reach the 80s in about the southern half of Minnesota, with mostly 70s in the north:

There could be some highs in the 60s near Lake Superior.

Saturday will feature a lot of 60s, with 70s in the Twin Cities metro area and points south and east:

Many spots will top out in the 60s on Sunday, but the metro area could touch 70.

Twin Cities highs are expected to be in the lower 70s Monday, followed by upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some dry areas

The latest update from U.S. Drought Monitor shows moderate drought conditions in parts of northwestern and north-central Minnesota:

The yellow-shaded areas, including the northern part of the Twin Cities metro area, are abnormally dry but not yet in drought.

Many areas will see some periods of rain over the next few days.

Rain opportunities

The northern half of Minnesota will have the best chance of showers and a few thunderstorms this Thursday and Thursday evening, but the Twin Cities metro area will also have a chance of a late afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm.

On Friday, the best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in northwestern Minnesota, but that chance spreads southeastward Friday evening and overnight Friday night.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible statewide on Saturday, and they could linger into Sunday morning in the south.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Friday through Sunday morning:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.