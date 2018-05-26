A hot but bright weekend; temps cool a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday

This might be the warmest Memorial Day weekend that most of us ever see.

It will be the warmest Memorial Day weekend in the Twin Cities metro area since 2006, when we had a high of 87 on Saturday, followed by 97 on Sunday and 94 on Memorial Day.

Our average Twin Cities high temp is only in the lower 70s this time of year.

Temperature trends

Highs in the 90s are expected in central and southern Minnesota this Saturday afternoon, with 80s in the far north.

A few spots along the north shore of Lake Superior will top out in the 70s.

Sunday highs will be similar:

Our record May 27 high of 96 degrees in the Twin Cities appears to be in jeopardy.

Memorial Day highs will reach the 90s in about the southern half of Minnesota, with mostly 80s in the north:

There could be some 70s along the north shore of Lake Superior.

Sticky dew point temps in the upper 50s to the low and mid 60s are expected in many areas through this holiday weekend.

Twin Cities metro area highs “cool” to 90 on Tuesday, followed by mid 80s on Wednesday.

Rain opportunities

Most of Minnesota should see a dry Saturday, but there’s a chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers/isolated thunderstorm in north-central and northeastern Minnesota, plus parts of western Wisconsin.

Scattered showers are possible in west-central Minnesota Sunday morning, and northern Minnesota could see scattered showers and a thunderstorm Sunday evening and overnight Sunday night.

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible on Memorial Day, but the main chance appears to be in the morning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern late Sunday night through Monday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Any rain will probably be more spotty than what is shown on the GFS model.

Alberto will soak the southeast

Here’s the latest on subtropical storm Alberto, from the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN

Subtropical Storm Alberto Advisory Number 5

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL012018

1100 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018 …ALBERTO FORECAST TO STRENGTHEN WHILE MOVING NORTHWARD OVER THE

GULF OF MEXICO…

…HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TO AFFECT WESTERN CUBA…FLORIDA…AND

THE NORTHEASTERN GULF COAST THROUGH THE WEEKEND… SUMMARY OF 1100 AM EDT…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…21.6N 84.9W

ABOUT 20 MI…35 KM S OF THE WESTERN TIP OF CUBA

ABOUT 250 MI…400 KM SSW OF THE DRY TORTUGAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 10 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1005 MB…29.68 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: The government of Cuba has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the

Cuban province of Pinar del Rio. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Dry Tortugas in the

Florida Keys. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the

Florida peninsula from Boca Grande to Anclote River. The Tropical

Storm Watch along the coast of the Florida panhandle has been

extended eastward to the Aucilla River. The Storm Surge Watch has been extended eastward to Crystal River,

Florida. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Crystal River to the Mouth of the Mississippi River A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

* Dry Tortugas A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Boca Grande to Anclote River

* Aucilla River to Grand Isle

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within

the next 24 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible in the United States portion of that watch area within

48 hours. For storm information specific to your area in the United

States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please

monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service

forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside

the United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Alberto

was located near latitude 21.6 North, longitude 84.9 West. The storm

is moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 km/h). A northward or

north-northeastward motion is expected today, followed by a turn to

the northwest on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of

Alberto is expected to move near the western tip of Cuba this

afternoon, track across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through

Monday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast in the watch area

Monday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast until the system reaches the

northern Gulf Coast by Monday night. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) mainly to

the east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

RAINFALL: Alberto is expected to produce total rain accumulations

of 10 to 15 inches with isolated totals of 25 inches across western

Cuba. These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and

mudslides. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with maximum

amounts of 10 inches are possible across the Florida Keys and

southern and southwest Florida. Heavy rains will begin to affect

the central Gulf Coast region into the southeastern United States on

Sunday and continue into the middle of next week as Alberto moves

northward after landfall. Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches with

maximum amounts of 15 inches are possible along the track of Alberto

from eastern Louisiana, across much of Mississippi, Alabama, western

Tennessee and the western Florida panhandle. Rainfall totals of 3

to 5 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches possible from the

southern Appalachians into the coastal southeast. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the

warning area in Cuba through this evening. Tropical storm

conditions are expected in the Dry Tortugas later today and tonight.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area along the

Florida west coast on Sunday, and along the northern Gulf Coast

by Sunday night or early Monday. STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause

normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters

moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the

following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide… Crystal River to the Mouth of the Mississippi River…2 to 4 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast. Surge-

related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office. TORNADOES: A tornado or two may occur over the Florida Keys and

parts of southwestern Florida late this afternoon through tonight. SURF: Swells generated by Alberto are affecting portions of the

coast of eastern Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba. These swells

are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions. Hazardous surf conditions are likely to develop along

much of the central and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast through the weekend.

For more information, consult products from your local weather

office.

Alberto is expect to move northward the next few days:

Here’s an estimate of rainfall total over the next several days in the southeast:

Programming note

