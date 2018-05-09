A few lingering showers today; heavy rain possible Thursday night into Friday

Waves of rain crossed mainly southern Minnesota Tuesday night. Radar showed that the heaviest showers were persistent south of the Twin Cities metro area. Some weather observers in the southern counties who take their 24-hour readings in the morning are likely to find two inches or more of rain in their rain gauges. Lesser amounts fell in the metro area. MSP airport got just shy of a half inch while Crystal Airport measured just a quarter of an inch. My backyard gauge picked up 0.43 inches.

The rural wildfire danger has decreased. Lawns will be growing.

Stray showers today

While most of the rain has been tracking eastward out of Minnesota, along with the low pressure system responsible, some scattered showers will linger today.

Showers should weaken later in the day and leave us with a dry Wednesday evening.

Expect high temperatures mostly in the 60s today with a few cooler 50s in the north and some low 70s in the south. The Twin Cities should have a near-normal high temperature of about 68.

Dry, cool Thursday

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will be on tap for Thursday through Saturday.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

Heavy rain possible Thursday night

The next weather system will be a warm front in Nebraska and Iowa that will spread moderate to heavy rain across mainly the southern third of Minnesota beginning Thursday night and ending on Friday. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches could be common where the heavier showers persist.

Friday is likely to be quite a cool day with clouds and rain holding high temperatures down in the 50s.

Fishing opener Saturday

Another weather system will bring clouds to Minnesota on Saturday. Some showers are likely in southern Minnesota.

Morning low temperatures should range from around 30 in the north to the low 40s in the Twin Cities and the south. Afternoon highs are likely to range from the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Mother’s Day

Sunday should be a lovely day. Clouds will have moved out to give way to abundant sun and warmer temperatures. Highs should range from about the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Big rainfall picture

In general, a pattern of significant rain is likely from southern Minnesota and Iowa to Michigan, Indiana and Ohio over the next week. Southern Florida looks quite soggy as well.