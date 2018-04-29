Windy and warmer this afternoon; Red Flag warnings include metro

Our winds will pick up by this afternoon all across Minnesota.

Combine the winds and low humidity levels, and our wildfire danger will increase.

The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag warnings across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today:

Details of the Red Flag warning that includes the Twin Cities metro area:

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

342 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018 …CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS

EASTERN MINNESOTA AND FAR WESTERN WISCONSIN… .Dangerous fire weather conditions are likely over much of

eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this afternoon. South

winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph are expected as

humidity levels drop to less than 25 percent. A Red Flag Warning

is in effect for these areas. Western Minnesota will have stronger winds with gusts around 40

mph, but minimum RH may not drop as low as 25 percent. A Fire

Weather Watch is in effect due to the possibility of lower

humidity values materializing. MNZ043>045-050>053-059>063-068>070-076>078-084-085-093-WIZ014-

023>026-291800-

/O.UPG.KMPX.FW.A.0002.180429T1800Z-180430T0000Z/

/O.NEW.KMPX.FW.W.0002.180429T1800Z-180430T0000Z/

Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-

Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-

Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Waseca-Steele-Freeborn-Polk-St. Croix-

Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-

342 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018 …RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon

to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect. * AFFECTED AREA…Eastern Minnesota and far western Wisconsin. * WIND…South 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. * HUMIDITY…Minimum RH of 18 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The northern Minnesota portion of the Red Flag warning:

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

414 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018 MNZ010-011-018-019-025-026-033>038-WIZ006-291715-

/O.UPG.KDLH.FW.A.0002.180429T1800Z-180430T0000Z/

/O.NEW.KDLH.FW.W.0002.180429T1800Z-180430T0000Z/

Koochiching-North St. Louis-North Itasca-Central St. Louis-

North Cass-South Itasca-South Cass-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-

South Aitkin-Carlton/South St. Louis-Pine-Burnett-

414 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018 …RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS… The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Red Flag

Warning for low relative humidities and gusty winds, which is in

effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area…In Minnesota, Koochiching, North St. Louis,

North Itasca, Central St. Louis, North Cass, South Itasca,

South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin,

Carlton/South St. Louis and Pine. In Wisconsin, Burnett. * Winds…South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity…As low as 20 percent. * Temperatures…In the mid 60s. * Impacts…Any fires which develop may spread quickly through

dry vegetation and quickly grow out of control. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

