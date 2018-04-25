Spring flooding peaks next few days

Minnesota rivers are on the rise. Several rivers are now in flood stage. Most will crest in the next few days. It seems like the Crow River near Mayer, Minn., runs across local roadways every spring. This year is no different.

The South Fork Crow River is out of its banks north of Mayer. Here's a photo from this morning, showing flooding on County Road 123 north of town. The river is near crest at Mayer, and will begin to fall on Thursday. Latest information here: https://t.co/FzYiIIe1uX #mnwx pic.twitter.com/TkPD7uBRJA — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 25, 2018

Minnesota River and tributaries

The melt from heavy snow the past few weeks is sending many rivers out of bank in southwest Minnesota.

The Redwood River at Marshall, Minn., has crested in moderate flood stage and is now falling.

The Cottonwood River at New Ulm, Minn., will crest in moderate flood stage early Thursday.

Most locations along the Minnesota River are forecast to crest in minor to moderate flood range in the next few days. Here’s the hydrograph for the Minnesota at Montevideo, Minn.

Mississippi at St. Paul

All that water runs downhill. In Minnesota, that’s St. Paul

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Mississippi River at St. Paul. Additional Flood Warnings are in effect for locations along the Mississippi, Minnesota, S. Fork Crow, Chippewa, Redwood & Cottonwood rivers. Latest river levels & forecasts: https://t.co/cRJOB4sBWy #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/q6laGTUTsn — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 25, 2018

Some roads and trails are already underwater.

Road Closure: @CityofSaintPaul will be closing Water Street starting tomorrow 4/26/18 at 6 p.m. due to potential flooding. https://t.co/wr6jQd1maS — St Paul Public Works (@stpaulpublicw) April 25, 2018

The good news for flooding is our weather will be relatively dry through the weekend.

Relatively mild

Our early spring weather pattern holds into the weekend. Highs then push the 70s early next week.

Taste of summer ahead?

The longer range outlooks continue to tease us with the potential for summer-like heat. The latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Global Forecast System 16-day outputs suggest highs in the 80s within two weeks.

Stay tuned.