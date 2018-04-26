Pleasantly cool into the weekend; watching Superior smoke plume

Our pleasantly cool weather pattern continues into this weekend. But warmer weather and drying breezes means grasses are tinder dry and wildfire is a risk Friday.

Temperatures make the low 60s this weekend. But warmer air arrives Monday. Some areas in southern Minnesota could push 80 degrees by Monday afternoon.

Rivers in flood

There are still many rivers in flood this weekend in southern Minnesota. Check the latest levels and forecasts here.

Superior smoke plume

North winds were good for dispersing the smoke plume near Superior Thursday.

We are monitoring any AQI issues as a result of the #Superior WI refinery explosion. Currently NW winds are keeping smoke plumes out of Duluth, but blowing S into western Wisc. AQI are green (good) attm. Will monitor. @NWSduluth pic.twitter.com/BP4mEJaMkR — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) April 26, 2018

Wind will be lower overnight, meaning less plume dispersion. I’m a little concerned about a light east wind Friday morning. That could potentially push some of the smoke toward Duluth for a few hours Friday morning.

Duluth-Superior winds: Most models like this NOAA NAM 3km solution keep north winds into this evening. Winds then trend light and variable, meaning less plume dispersion tonight. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/JaFdj1bitt — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) April 26, 2018

Get the latest alerts from the Douglas County website here.