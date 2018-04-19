It’s Over: Melting snow and 60s in the forecast

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Apr 19, 2018
It’s finally happening. The last frigid blue blobs on the weather maps over Minnesota are fading. Temperatures pushed into the 50s across much of Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon via Oklahoma Mesonet.

A significant change in the upper air pattern over North America drives warmer air our way for at least the next week. And probably the next 6 months. The cold blue vortex that swirled over Minnesota the past several weeks is finally heading north toward Greenland. That opens the door to warmer colors over Minnesota.

Warmest air in 5 months 

The last time the Twin Cities hit 60 degrees was on November 27, 2017. That was about 5 long months ago. Our seemingly endless sub-60 streak likely ends Sunday and/or Monday.

It looks like we’ll avoid setting a record for the latest 60 degree reading on record in the Twin Cities.

Here to stay?

The overall weather pattern looks seasonably mild for the next two weeks. The average high in the Twin Cities hits 60 degrees this weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s look common the next two weeks. NOAA’s 8-14 day outlook suggests near average temperatures across the Upper Midwest. That means it’s going to feel like spring.

I can’t guarantee the snow is over for all of Minnesota this season. But snow looks unlikely for the next two weeks. That gets us into early May, and increases the climatological probability of snow-free weather until next fall.

Fingers crossed.

 

 

