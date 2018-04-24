From blizzards to floods and fires in a week

No rest for the weather weary in Minnesota.

We’ve gone from heavy snow, to wildfire season in a week. Warm temperatures and dry winds fanned a wildfire east of Nisswa near Brainerd Monday.

Wildfire burns quickly through pines near Nisswa https://t.co/XjFOJc5cKG — Minnesota ICS (@mnics) April 24, 2018

Meanwhile flood warnings dot the map in southern Minnesota as all that snow rapidly melted and ran off into rivers.

There's been a significant amount of snow melt over the last week. Check out how the snow pack has evolved since last Monday. #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/oa08NqBItt — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 23, 2018

The Cottonwood River at New Ulm is forecast to crest in moderate flood stage in the coming days.

The Minnesota River will also reach flood stage at several locations this week. Get the latest crest data here.

Few sprinkles today

A fading front brings more clouds and a few sprinkles to Minnesota today. The bulk of any significant rainfall stays south of Minnesota with this system.

Here’s the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model:

Classic spring

Temperatures this week finally feel more like late April. Temperatures in the 60s are with us this week, but balmy breezes return this weekend as highs return to the 70s. Note how event the overnight minimums stay near or above freezing.

Pushing 80 next week?

The upper-air maps still suggest a warm high pressure ridge as we open May next week.

Highs in the 70s look likely for much of next week. A few models push temperatures toward the 80 degree mark.

Stay tuned.