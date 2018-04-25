Classic spring now; severe risk next week?

Talk about a classic spring weather pattern.

A crisp morning gives way to a milder afternoon. A pristine blue sky drapes overhead. This is one of those rare days without a cloud in the sky across most of Minnesota. Note the still-white icy lakes.

We’ll see increased clouds Tuesday with a chance of light rain favoring the northern half of Minnesota.

Rivers running high

There’s still plenty of water in Minnesota’s rivers thanks to the rapid snow melt.

Several rivers, including the Minnesota River, are running high due to recent snow melt. Check out latest river levels and forecasts on our website at: https://t.co/cRJOB4sBWy #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/WvBkIH09Qc — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 24, 2018

Close to average

The average high in the Twin Cities today is 63 degrees.

Temperatures this week continue to favor highs in the 60s in most of Minnesota, with a few 50s up north. Milder air this weekend pushes the numbers back into the 70s.

Southwest flow

We’ve been living in northwest flow for the past several months. The upper-air maps finally suggest a southwest flow aloft. That brings warmth and probably heavy rain and thunder to Minnesota next week.

Stormy next week?

Our weather pattern looks unsettled next week. Roving bands of thunder may bring the season’s first severe weather watches and warnings to parts of Minnesota.

The Canadian model captures the essence of roving thunderstorm waves with locally heavy downpours Monday through Wednesday of next week.

We could see our first severe watches and warnings next week.

NWS: 89 percent on April blizzard

The Twin Cities National Weather Service has given itself a grade of 89 percent on our recent April blizzard. I’d go even higher given the excellent lead time and overall forecast.