Breezy and warmer Monday; shower and thunder chances return

Minnesotans enjoyed a weekend of sunshine and agreeable temperatures.

If Sunday afternoon wasn’t warm enough for you, you’ll probably like Monday.

Monday afternoon highs are expected to hit 80 or warmer in much of southern Minnesota, with mostly 70s in central and northern Minnesota:

Some spots along the north shore of Lake Superior will top out in the 60s.

The Twin Cities metro area will probably hit 80 degrees on Monday, which would be our first 80 of 2018.

Monday afternoon will feel almost summery, as dew point temperatures rise into the 40s to lower 50s over much of Minnesota.

Twin Cities highs retreat to the 70s on Tuesday, followed by highs in the 60s Wednesday through Friday.

Rain opportunities

A few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm could develop over Minnesota and western Wisconsin late Sunday night, and then linger into Monday morning.

Another shower and thunderstorm chance arrives Monday night into early Tuesday, with additional showers and a few thunderstorms possible late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Monday evening through Tuesday evening:

There could even be a severe thunderstorm in southwestern Minnesota Monday night.

The severe weather chance appears to shift to southeastern Minnesota by late Tuesday, but check later forecast updates.

Spring flooding update

River levels are high in many parts of Minnesota due to the rapid spring snowmelt, and flooding is taking place in low-lying spots along some of our rivers.

Flood warnings have been issued for the green-shaded areas on the following maps, which can be found on the home pages of the National Weather Service Twin Cities office and Grand Forks office:

(Note: the Red Flag warnings on the maps expire at 9 p.m. this Sunday evening.)

You can click on areas of interest on the NWS home pages for the latest river forecasts.

Here’s the most recent flood warning info for the Mississippi River at St. Paul:

MNC037-123-163-302101-

/O.EXT.KMPX.FL.W.0016.180429T2100Z-180505T0900Z/

/STPM5.2.ER.180429T2100Z.180502T0600Z.180504T1500Z.NO/

1002 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018 …Flood Warning now expected to end late Friday night…The Flood

Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at St. Paul.

* from this afternoon to late Friday night.

* At 9:00 AM Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by late this afternoon and

continue to rise to near 15.1 feet by early Wednesday morning.the

river will fall below flood stage by late Friday morning.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Portions of the Lilydale park area begin to

experience flooding.

* Impact…At 13.3 feet…Water begins to encroach on Water St.

An updated flood warning is expected Sunday night.

You can also click on any location on the NWS Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service site to get hydrographs of recent and forecast river levels.

Here’s the Sunday evening hydrograph for the Mississippi River at St. Paul, which is expected to rise slightly more than one foot between Sunday evening and early Wednesday morning:

River levels and forecasts are updated on a regular basis, so check for updates.

I hope that you have a great week!