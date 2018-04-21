Back to the 60s; Monday is the warmest day

The temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hit 60 degrees Saturday afternoon.

That’s quite a change from just 7 days ago, when we had heavy snow and strong winds.

Minnesota can see some wild weather gyrations in April!

Temperature trends

Outdoor dining season has begun.

Sunday highs are expected to reach the lower 60s in the Twin Cities metro area and most of northern and central Minnesota:

Southwestern and south-central Minnesota will probably top out in the upper 50s.

Most of Minnesota will have highs in the 60s on Monday:

The Twin Cities metro are should reach the upper 60s Monday afternoon.

Metro area highs dip back into the upper 50s for Tuesday through Thursday.

River level update

Flood warnings have been issued along some rivers in Minnesota. The warning areas are the small, green-shaded areas on the NWS Twin Cities home page:

The light green area to the southeast is where some minor flooding is possible by Friday:

Hydrologic Outlook

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

856 AM CDT Sat Apr 21 2018 …Minor Flooding possible along The Mississippi River at Wabasha…

For the Mississippi River the following locations are included:

Wabasha. Warmer temperatures over the next few days will increase runoff from

melting snow and is expected to cause river levels to rise along the

Upper Mississippi River. Should this forecast rainfall materialize,

minor flooding is possible. Mississippi River at Wabasha…The stage this morning was 8.91 feet.

Flood stage is 12.0 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood

stage Friday morning, and reach 12.60 feet Saturday morning. This

would result in Minor flooding, with additional rises possible

after.

Here’s an update on the flood warnings in southwestern Minnesota:

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

857 AM CDT Sat Apr 21 2018 …The flood warning continues for the following rivers in

Minnesota… Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa…Lac qui Parle and

Yellow Medicine Counties

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County .Overview… PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Turn Around…Don`t Drown. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local radio or TV station

for the latest information concerning this flood event. && MNC015-221957-

/O.EXT.KMPX.FL.W.0006.180422T0600Z-000000T0000Z/

/NWUM5.2.ER.180422T0600Z.180425T0600Z.000000T0000Z.NO/

857 AM CDT Sat Apr 21 2018 …The Flood Warning continues for The Cottonwood River at New Ulm

* until further notice.

* At 8:00 AM Saturday the stage was 9.6 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by early Sunday morning and

continue to rise to near 14.3 feet by early Wednesday morning.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Flood waters begin to impact Cottonwood

Street west of the river.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet…Flood waters begin to impact low lying

areas…and some roads along the river.

And the area near Redwood Falls:

MNC127-221957-

/O.EXT.KMPX.FL.W.0008.180427T0300Z-000000T0000Z/

/RWDM5.1.ER.180427T0300Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/

857 AM CDT Sat Apr 21 2018 …The Flood Warning continues for the Redwood River near Redwood Falls.

* until further notice.

* At 7:30 AM Saturday the stage was 6.4 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 6.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 7.0 feet by Sunday

morning and then begin falling.

* Impact…At 6.0 feet…Low lying areas, mainly farmland, and some

roads along the river begin to experience flooding.

The area near Marshall:

MNC083-221950-

/O.EXT.KFSD.FL.W.0064.180424T0000Z-180425T0600Z/

/MSHM5.1.ER.180424T0000Z.180424T0000Z.180424T0600Z.NO/

1052 AM CDT Sat Apr 21 2018 …Flood Warning extended until Wednesday April 25…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Redwood River Near Marshall.

* From Monday evening to late Tuesday night.

* At 9 AM Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage

Monday April 23.

* At stages near 14.0 feet…There will be minor flooding of low

lying areas outside of Marshall.

And the area around Montevideo:

MNC023-073-173-221957-

/O.EXT.KMPX.FL.W.0007.180422T0000Z-000000T0000Z/

/MVOM5.1.ER.180422T0000Z.180428T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/

857 AM CDT Sat Apr 21 2018 …The Flood Warning continues for the Minnesota River at Montevideo.

* until further notice.

* At 8:00 AM Saturday the stage was 13.7 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to

rise to near 15.9 feet by Friday evening.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Low lying areas and some roads along the

river begin flooding, along with some basements of houses along the

river.

The NWS has an interactive map that allows you to check current and forecast river levels. You’ll be able to see if and when rivers are expected to reach flood stage.

Shower opportunity

A few showers could move across Minnesota Tuesday and Tuesday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern Tuesday into Tuesday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

There’s also a shower chance on Thursday.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.