Watching snow chances Sunday and Monday

Late winter can be a productive time for snow in Minnesota. As milder air begins its seasonal northward push, the clash of air masses can spawn big snow. March used to be the snowiest month of the year on average in Minnesota. Big snow is still climatologically favored in late February and early March.

The next potential big snow system is increasingly likely to arrive Sunday and Monday. So far, I like the looks of the Canadian model. It suggests a 2-part snow maker for Minnesota Sunday and Monday.

It’s still to early to pinpoint storm track of totals. But the notion of (very) plowable snowfall Monday across a swath of Minnesota and Wisconsin is gaining confidence.

Stay tuned and plan accordingly.

Winter light

Temperatures in the 20s and 30s rule the next few days. This is a great time to get out and enjoy winter without the bone chilling cold of the past few weeks.

Milder days ahead?

The upper air pattern still suggest more frequent mild Pacific flow patterns in the next two weeks.

The longer range forecast still favors more mild Pacific air in about 2 weeks.

Hang in there.