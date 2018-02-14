Valentine’s Day thaw, snow chances growing next week?

Our long advertised thaw blows into Minnesota today. Temperatures soar well into the 30s today up north, with 40s in southern Minnesota. Thermometers in snow free western Minnesota push 50 degrees this afternoon.

Our 1-day thaw hits the brakes tomorrow into Friday with the next cold front. But warmer than average temperatures in the 30s return this weekend.

Snow chances growing

A couple minor upper air disturbances sail by Minnesota Thursday night and Saturday with very light snow chances. The better chance of snow arrives Sunday and Monday. It’s still too early to be confident about precise storms track, how much snow or what the impact will be. Here’s NOAA’s GFS.

February’s winter speed bump

Temperatures ran close to average for December and January. But today will be the first day in February with above average temperatures. So far February is running 11 degrees colder than average at MSP Airport.

How do temperatures this winter compare to normal? This graph shows daily high and low temperatures in the Twin Cities from Dec. 1st through Feb. 12th. The green area shows the normal temperature range. Temps have been below normal since February 1st. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/HvPsESyC3r — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 13, 2018

Midwest snow cover

It’s amazing to see the sharp snow cover cutoff over the Midwest from space.

Take a look at northern Illinois & northwest Indiana from space via satellite on Monday. The deep snow cover vs no snow stands out, but also check out the ice on Lake Michigan. Whether a fan of all this snow or not, one has to appreciate this view from high above! #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/s7jeuEfqIc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 13, 2018

A trade war brewing over climate change?

EU to refuse to sign trade deals with countries that don't ratify Paris climate change accord https://t.co/LZzarMpx03 via @Independent pic.twitter.com/Ssr77Nb4Zn — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) February 14, 2018

A new super-battery on the horizon?