Valentine’s Day thaw, snow chances growing next week?

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Feb 14, 2018
Our long advertised thaw blows into Minnesota today. Temperatures soar well into the 30s today up north, with 40s in southern Minnesota. Thermometers in snow free western Minnesota push 50 degrees this afternoon.

Our 1-day thaw hits the brakes tomorrow into Friday with the next cold front. But warmer than average temperatures in the 30s return this weekend.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Snow chances growing

A couple minor upper air disturbances sail by Minnesota Thursday night and Saturday with very light snow chances. The better chance of snow arrives Sunday and Monday. It’s still too early to be confident about precise storms track, how much snow or what the impact will be. Here’s NOAA’s GFS.

NOAA GFS model for Sunday and Monday via tropical tidbits.

February’s winter speed bump

Temperatures ran close to average for December and January. But today will be the first day in February with above average temperatures. So far February is running 11 degrees colder than average at MSP Airport.

Midwest snow cover

It’s amazing to see the sharp snow cover cutoff over the Midwest from space.

