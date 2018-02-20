Upside down weather pattern; next snow Thursday night

One step outside and there is little doubt it’s still February in Minnesota. But temperature patterns across the northern hemisphere are highly unusual this week.

Minnesota rides the colder side of a huge temperature contrast across the nation. It feels like spring, even early summer in much of the eastern United States early this week. But subzero cold pools in the northern Rockies.

Tuesday has been the warmest day ever recorded in the month of February for several cities in the eastern US, including:

Muncie, IN: 76F

Zanesville, OH: 77F

Pittsburgh: 78F

Clarksburg, WV: 79F

Tampa, FL: 89F — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 20, 2018

Upside down weather pattern

The big temperature contrast is part of a larger upside down weather pattern that is feeding abnormally warm air into the Arctic once again.

What's going on in the Arctic right now just isn't normal (or at least it didn't used to be) https://t.co/HjRwMNLijr pic.twitter.com/d4wONEyVHq — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) February 20, 2018

Greenland’s northernmost weather station showed an incredible temperature surge of 39 degrees in a few hours, in the dark of night, in February.

And notice on the hi resolution @NWSAlaska analysis, there is now connected open water from the Bering Sea into the Chukchi to 67N. You could sail you boat to north of the Arctic Circle. In February. Through the Bering Strait. Think about it. #Arctichttps://t.co/wxkjilKrDD — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) February 18, 2018

Southeastern Minnesota ice storm

Icing was most significant across southeastern Minnesota.

Next snow Thursday

Our messy start to the week is done. Wednesday will be crisp but sunny.

Our next snow-maker rolls in by Thursday evening. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System and several other models spread snow our way into early Friday.

Most models suggest another 1 to 3 inches Thursday night. The Canadian model is more aggressive, and lays out as much as 4 to 5 inches around the Twin Cities metro.

Not so chilly

It’s the irony of a Minnesota winter. When it warms up, it often snows more. Temperatures in the 30s will be more common this weekend into next week. Still plenty cold enough for snow though.

