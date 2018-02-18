Sunday snow northern Minnesota; ice and snow central and south on Monday

Minnesota will be dealing with two bouts of wintry weather this Sunday into early Tuesday.

The first round of precipitation will involve heavy snow in northern Minnesota today.

Round two will be a mix of snow and freezing rain late Sunday night into early Tuesday for much of Minnesota.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from today through Tuesday morning:

Here are the warning and advisory areas:

Snow accumulations in northern Minnesota will be mainly from this Sunday into Sunday evening, with lighter snow amounts Monday and Monday night.

Southern and central Minnesota snow and ice accumulations will be from late Sunday night into early Tuesday:

Here are some details of the winter storm warning for north-central and northeastern Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

545 AM CST Sun Feb 18 2018 …ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED LATER THIS MORNING AND AFTERNOON… .A period of accumulating snow will affect the Northland later

this morning, continuing through the afternoon. Anticipated

snowfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches are expected for areas north of

a line from Leech Lake east to the Twin Ports and to Ashland in

northwest Wisconsin, with lighter amounts to the south. Areas

along the North Shore and inland towards Grand Rapids and Bigfork

may get 5 to 8 inches of snow due to an eastward wind component. MNZ011-012-018>021-026-182345-

/O.CON.KDLH.WS.W.0004.180218T1200Z-180219T0000Z/

North St. Louis-Northern Cook/Northern Lake-North Itasca-

Central St. Louis-Southern Lake/North Shore-

Southern Cook/North Shore-South Itasca-

Including the cities of Ely, Isabella, Bigfork, Hibbing,

Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, and Grand Rapids

545 AM CST Sun Feb 18 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING… * WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches, with localized amounts up to 11 inches, are expected. * WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions and

slick roads. Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at

511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in either state.

Parts of northwestern Minnesota are in a winter storm warning as well:

Here are the details of the winter storm warning in northwestern Minnesota;

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Grand Forks ND

540 AM CST Sun Feb 18 2018 MNZ013>017-022>024-190000-

/O.UPG.KFGF.WW.Y.0007.180218T1200Z-180219T0000Z/

/O.NEW.KFGF.WS.W.0003.180218T1140Z-180219T0000Z/

Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-

Mahnomen-South Clearwater-Hubbard-

Including the cities of Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls,

Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, Erskine, Bagley, Clearbrook, Bemidji,

Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Alida, Ebro, Lake Itasca,

Long Lost Lake, Lower Rice Lake, Roy Lake, Upper Rice Lake,

and Park Rapids

540 AM CST Sun Feb 18 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with

localized amounts up to 8 inches, are expected. * WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be

prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota are in a winter weather advisory that starts at midnight Sunday night and continues through Monday and Tuesday:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

404 AM CST Sun Feb 18 2018 …MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED OVER SOUTHERN AND EASTERN

MINNESOTA INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY… .A complex winter storm system will evolve over the area late

tonight and persisting through Tuesday, producing a mixture of

snow and freezing rain over southern and central Minnesota into

western Wisconsin. Therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory has been

issued, in effect from midnight tonight through 6 PM CST Tuesday. The precipitation will start tonight and occur in several periods

through Tuesday. Freezing rain will range up to a tenth of an

inch of ice from roughly Redwood and Brown counties in Minnesota

northeast through Barron County Wisconsin, including western,

northern and eastern portions of the Twin Cities metro. For the

remainder of southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, including

southern portions of the Twin Cities metro, ice accretion will

range from a tenth to a quarter inch. In addition, light snow is

expected to accompany the freezing rain at times, with total storm

accumulations of up to 2 inches in far southern Minnesota and

western Wisconsin, then ranging from 2 to 5 inches in southwestern

through east central Minnesota into northwestern Wisconsin.

Hazardous travel conditions can be expected throughout the area

along with isolated power outages, especially in far southern

Minnesota and western Wisconsin. MNZ053-060>063-065>068-073>075-WIZ014-015-023-181815-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WW.Y.0007.180219T0600Z-180221T0000Z/

Chisago-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-

Carver-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Polk-Barron-St. Croix-

Including the cities of Center City, Minneapolis, Blaine,

St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska,

Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Osceola, Rice Lake, and Hudson

404 AM CST Sun Feb 18 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM CST TUESDAY… * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. The ice will result in

difficult travel conditions, including during the morning

commute on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

with localized amounts up to 6 inches, and ice accumulations

of up to one tenth of an inch are expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Check for forecast updates and road condition updates today through Tuesday.

You can check with NWS offices in Duluth, the Twin Cities, La Crosse, WI and Grand Forks, ND for updated forecast info.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can see updated weather info in the MPR News live weather blog.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation posts road condition updates.

