Snowy dusting overnight, cold gradually eases

Arctic fluff

Our frigid atmosphere is capable of squeezing out another minor snowy dusting in parts of Minnesota into early Wednesday. NOAA’s NAM 12 km resolution model captures the essence of roving bands of snow showers into Wednesday morning.

The best chance of 1″ to 2″ favors southern Minnesota along the I-90 corridor. The Twin Cities is likely to pick up a minor dusting of less than an inch overnight. But that could be just enough to ice up roads before AM rush hours. Keep that in mind as you head out Wednesday morning.

Cold eases gradually

In Minnesota this time of year I often say “less cold” instead of “warmer.” Temperatures hover the next few days, then respond upward Sunday into Monday. Patience is definitely a virtue in February.

Sub-zero days

MSP Airport bottomed out at -6 Tuesday morning.

That’s the 22nd day at or below zero this winter at MSP Airport. The average for the Twin Cities is 23 days. So sub-zero days is yet another indicator of a mostly average winter so far.

Southern storm track

Monday’s snow system dumped heavy snow on Iowa as expected.

Updated snowfall map across Iowa as of 11 PM. 🌨️🌨️ #iawx pic.twitter.com/LKXpxco0Lz — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 6, 2018

Roads well south into Missouri are hazardous.

Stunning drone footage shows massive 100-vehicle pileup on snow-covered highway in Missouri https://t.co/EuEDTiBUV4 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) February 5, 2018

California fire danger

Warm dry and windy continue to be the weather words in southern California.