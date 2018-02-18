Snow and a wintry mix Monday into Tuesday

Northern Minnesota saw some generous snow totals on Sunday:

I also saw a report of 10 inches in Bemidji and 8 inches in Bagley.

Additional reports will come in, but we already have some impressive snow totals!

You can check the National Weather Service snow report map for updated snow totals.

If you’re checking the map on Monday, make sure that you click the “last 48 hours” tab in the upper left of their page so that you don’t miss snow reports that were posted early on Sunday.

Snow and wintry mix Monday through Tuesday

Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see some periods of snow from Monday into Tuesday.

Freezing rain is also possible at times, especially over southeastern Minnesota into parts of western Wisconsin.

Here’s a summary of the two-day event:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of precipitation.

The Twin Cities metro area could see snow totals in the 2 to 4 inch range for the two day (Monday through Tuesday) period.

The Twin Cities metro area could also have some light freezing rain mixed with the snow at times, especially in the southeastern parts of the metro.

Southeastern Minnesota is likely to see some periods of freezing rain, and lower snow totals.

Winter weather advisories

The National Weather service has issued winter weather advisories for central and southern Minnesota due to the snow and wintery mix:

The winter weather advisory begins at midnight this Sunday night in the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota, and it runs through Tuesday afternoon:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

337 PM CST Sun Feb 18 2018 …MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED OVER SOUTHERN AND EASTERN

MINNESOTA INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY…

…ACCUMULATING SNOW HEADING FOR WESTERN INTO CENTRAL MINNESOTA

MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY… .A complex winter storm system will evolve over the area late

tonight and persisting through Tuesday, producing a mixture of

snow and freezing rain over southern and eastern Minnesota into

western Wisconsin, where a Winter Weather Advisory remains in

effect from midnight tonight through 6 PM CST Tuesday. In

addition there is now a winter weather advisory for snow from 6

PM CST Monday through Tuesday for areas along and northwest of a

line from Granite Falls, to Buffalo, to Cambridge. A wintry mix of precipitation will spread into southern Minnesota

late tonight and move into western Wisconsin Monday morning. A

second round of mainly snow will move in late Monday night and

continue into Tuesday. The heaviest snow with the second round of

precipitation will mainly impact western into central Minnesota. Up to two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation will be possible

southeast of a Blue Earth, MN to Chippewa Falls, WI line. Highest

snowfall totals of 2 to 5 inches with this event are expected

along northwest of a line from Granite Falls, to Buffalo, to

Cambridge, with storm total snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches

expected southeast of that line. MNZ053-060>063-065>068-073>075-WIZ014-015-023-190545-

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0007.180219T0600Z-180221T0000Z/

Chisago-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-

Carver-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Polk-Barron-St. Croix-

Including the cities of Center City, Minneapolis, Blaine,

St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska,

Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Osceola, Rice Lake, and Hudson

337 PM CST Sun Feb 18 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT

TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

are expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for difficult travel conditions

due to slippery conditions. Most difficult commutes look to be

Monday evening and Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Advisory details for southeastern Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

211 PM CST Sun Feb 18 2018 …Periods of Freezing Rain Tonight Through Tuesday… .A slow moving weather system will bring multiple periods of

wintry precipitation to the area late tonight through Tuesday.

Drizzle or freezing drizzle will develop late tonight with light

freezing rain or rain continuing on Monday, along with some light

snow possible across north central Wisconsin. A coating of ice

will lead to slick and hazardous travel conditions over parts of

northeast Iowa and Southeast Minnesota through central Wisconsin

on Monday. Another round of precipitation is expected to develop later Monday

night into Tuesday with the potential for additional significant

icing across the area. Hazardous travel is possible Monday night

into Tuesday. IAZ008-018-MNZ079-086-087-094-WIZ032-190415-

/O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0007.180219T0600Z-180221T0000Z/

Mitchell-Floyd-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-Buffalo-

Including the cities of Osage, Charles City, Wabasha,

Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Alma

211 PM CST Sun Feb 18 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT

TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY… * WHAT…Mixed precipitation, including freezing rain expected.

Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice

accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are expected. * WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa

and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Minor power outages and tree damage are

possible. Travel will be hazardous due to icy roads, including

during the morning commute on Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling

from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The word “tonight” refers to Sunday night, so the southeastern Minnesota advisory runs from midnight Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.

The winter weather advisory in west-central Minnesota through central Minnesota begins Monday evening, and it runs through Tuesday:

MNZ041>045-047>052-054>059-064-190545-

/O.EXB.KMPX.WW.Y.0007.180220T0000Z-180221T0000Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-

Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-

Meeker-Wright-Yellow Medicine-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River,

Cambridge, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield,

Monticello, and Granite Falls

337 PM CST Sun Feb 18 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST

TUESDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the morning commute on Tuesday. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central

Minnesota. * WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for difficult travel

conditions, especially Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Updates

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can see updated weather info posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can check with NWS offices in the Twin Cities, La Crosse, WI and Sioux Falls, SD for updated forecast information.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation will post road condition updates.