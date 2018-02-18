Snow and a wintry mix Monday into Tuesday

Northern Minnesota saw some generous snow totals on Sunday:
I also saw a report of 10 inches in Bemidji and 8 inches in Bagley.
Additional reports will come in, but we already have some impressive snow totals!
You can check the National Weather Service snow report map for updated snow totals.
If you’re checking the map on Monday, make sure that you click the “last 48 hours” tab in the upper left of their page so that you don’t miss snow reports that were posted early on Sunday.
Snow and wintry mix Monday through Tuesday
Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see some periods of snow from Monday into Tuesday.
Freezing rain is also possible at times, especially over southeastern Minnesota into parts of western Wisconsin.
Here’s a summary of the two-day event:
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon:
The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of precipitation.
The Twin Cities metro area could see snow totals in the 2 to 4 inch range for the two day (Monday through Tuesday) period.
The Twin Cities metro area could also have some light freezing rain mixed with the snow at times, especially in the southeastern parts of the metro.
Southeastern Minnesota is likely to see some periods of freezing rain, and lower snow totals.
Winter weather advisories
The National Weather service has issued winter weather advisories for central and southern Minnesota due to the snow and wintery mix:
The winter weather advisory begins at midnight this Sunday night in the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota, and it runs through Tuesday afternoon:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
337 PM CST Sun Feb 18 2018
…MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED OVER SOUTHERN AND EASTERN
MINNESOTA INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY…
…ACCUMULATING SNOW HEADING FOR WESTERN INTO CENTRAL MINNESOTA
MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY…
.A complex winter storm system will evolve over the area late
tonight and persisting through Tuesday, producing a mixture of
snow and freezing rain over southern and eastern Minnesota into
western Wisconsin, where a Winter Weather Advisory remains in
effect from midnight tonight through 6 PM CST Tuesday. In
addition there is now a winter weather advisory for snow from 6
PM CST Monday through Tuesday for areas along and northwest of a
line from Granite Falls, to Buffalo, to Cambridge.
A wintry mix of precipitation will spread into southern Minnesota
late tonight and move into western Wisconsin Monday morning. A
second round of mainly snow will move in late Monday night and
continue into Tuesday. The heaviest snow with the second round of
precipitation will mainly impact western into central Minnesota.
Up to two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation will be possible
southeast of a Blue Earth, MN to Chippewa Falls, WI line. Highest
snowfall totals of 2 to 5 inches with this event are expected
along northwest of a line from Granite Falls, to Buffalo, to
Cambridge, with storm total snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches
expected southeast of that line.
MNZ053-060>063-065>068-073>075-WIZ014-015-023-190545-
/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0007.180219T0600Z-180221T0000Z/
Chisago-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-
Carver-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Polk-Barron-St. Croix-
Including the cities of Center City, Minneapolis, Blaine,
St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska,
Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Osceola, Rice Lake, and Hudson
337 PM CST Sun Feb 18 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for difficult travel conditions
due to slippery conditions. Most difficult commutes look to be
Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at
511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in
either state.
Advisory details for southeastern Minnesota:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service La Crosse WI
211 PM CST Sun Feb 18 2018
…Periods of Freezing Rain Tonight Through Tuesday…
.A slow moving weather system will bring multiple periods of
wintry precipitation to the area late tonight through Tuesday.
Drizzle or freezing drizzle will develop late tonight with light
freezing rain or rain continuing on Monday, along with some light
snow possible across north central Wisconsin. A coating of ice
will lead to slick and hazardous travel conditions over parts of
northeast Iowa and Southeast Minnesota through central Wisconsin
on Monday.
Another round of precipitation is expected to develop later Monday
night into Tuesday with the potential for additional significant
icing across the area. Hazardous travel is possible Monday night
into Tuesday.
IAZ008-018-MNZ079-086-087-094-WIZ032-190415-
/O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0007.180219T0600Z-180221T0000Z/
Mitchell-Floyd-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-Buffalo-
Including the cities of Osage, Charles City, Wabasha,
Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Alma
211 PM CST Sun Feb 18 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation, including freezing rain expected.
Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice
accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Minor power outages and tree damage are
possible. Travel will be hazardous due to icy roads, including
during the morning commute on Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling
from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The word “tonight” refers to Sunday night, so the southeastern Minnesota advisory runs from midnight Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.
The winter weather advisory in west-central Minnesota through central Minnesota begins Monday evening, and it runs through Tuesday:
MNZ041>045-047>052-054>059-064-190545-
/O.EXB.KMPX.WW.Y.0007.180220T0000Z-180221T0000Z/
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-
Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-
Meeker-Wright-Yellow Medicine-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,
Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River,
Cambridge, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield,
Monticello, and Granite Falls
337 PM CST Sun Feb 18 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the morning commute on Tuesday. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for difficult travel
conditions, especially Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at
511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in
either state.
Updates
Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can see updated weather info posted on the MPR News live weather blog.
You can check with NWS offices in the Twin Cities, La Crosse, WI and Sioux Falls, SD for updated forecast information.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation will post road condition updates.