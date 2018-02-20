Slick start today; 3 more snow chances in the next week?

Our snow and ice season is making up for lost time.

Roads across Minnesota are snow to ice-covered once again Tuesday. Our pesky winter storm feeds a few more bands of ice and snow our way before pulling out. Patchy precipitation pulls out of Minnesota through midday, and conditions should gradually improve this afternoon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model shows the wintry mix gradually exiting Minnesota Tuesday.

Icy and dicey

It’s one thing to get steady snow. But mix in even a little ice and roads are sketchy to dangerous. Roads conditions are highly variable around Minnesota.

5:55 AM: Roads across central and southern Minnesota are partially or completely covered. Slower travel times already reported in Twin Cities metro. Leave extra time to reach your destination this morning. Check https://t.co/aHQ4hNPqVT for the latest road condition info. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/QlDlBCHkdx — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 20, 2018

Heavy snow up north

The final totals will come in by Tuesday night, but I’m already seeing snowfall totals over 10 inches near Duluth and along the North Shore into northern Wisconsin. Impressive.

Chilly week

Cold air funnels in Tuesday night behind the system. But temperatures recover into the 30s by this weekend.

Snowy pattern ahead

The upper-air pattern favors southwest flow aloft for the next week. An active jet stream deals low-pressure waves our way basically every other day into early next week.

Our next low-pressure wave arrives late Thursday. With enough cold air still around this time of year, we’re about to be reminded it still snows in Minnesota.

Weekend storm?

Several models are ramping up a potentiality stronger wave next weekend. The early favored storm track for this one appears to be southeast Minnesota into Wisconsin. That track would spare the Twin Cities from the heaviest snow, but would potentially dump a pile on Rochester and southeast Minnesota communities.

Another clipper could potentially sail into Minnesota next Monday.

Stay tuned and keep the shovel handy.