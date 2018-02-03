Saturday snow totals; bright and cold Super Bowl Sunday

It was great to see the snow on Saturday.

The snowflakes showcased our Minnesota winter weather for Super Bowl visitors.

As often happens, colder temperatures are moving in behind the snow, and the chill will linger through Sunday and Sunday night.

The Super Bowl is indoors, so let’s enjoy the game!

Saturday snow tally

The official Twin Cities daily snowfall total at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 1.6 inches through 6 p.m. Saturday:

24-Hour Snow Totals as of 6PM:

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, MN: 1.6"

St. Cloud: 1.9"

Chanhassen, MN: 1.5"#BoldNorth #MNwx — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 4, 2018

My snow total in St. Paul was 2.2 inches, and meteorologist Bill Endersen reported 2 inches in south Minneapolis.

Some reports as of mid-afternoon on Saturday included 3.6 inches in Rockford (in Wright county) and 2.8 inches in Plymouth (Hennepin county).

Additional snowfall reports will be posted by the National Weather Service. If you look at the NWS snowfall map on Sunday, it’s best to hit the “last 48 hours” tab at the top, so that you don’t miss reports that are a bit over 24 hours old.

Here are some additional snowfall reports, from the Duluth NWS office:

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Duluth MN

532 PM CST Sat Feb 3 2018 …Snowfall Totals from February 2nd-3rd… The reports below are not necessarily the final amount for each

location. Snow reports listed by amount. Inches Location St County Time

—— ———————– — ————– ——-

4.0 3 SSW BRUNO MN PINE 0336 PM

3.5 PHILLIPS WI PRICE 0500 PM

3.0 1 NW TWO HARBORS MN LAKE 0430 PM

2.5 1 NW MOTLEY MN CASS 0313 PM

2.4 3 N BRAINERD MN CROW WING 0515 PM

2.2 3 N MAHTOWA MN CARLTON 0430 PM

2.2 2 ENE HOLYOKE MN CARLTON 0310 PM

2.0 1 NNW ASHLAND WI ASHLAND 0445 PM

1.7 4 S EARL WI WASHBURN 0700 AM

1.7 3 N AMNICON FALLS S.P. WI DOUGLAS 0315 PM

1.7 NWS DULUTH MN ST. LOUIS 0400 PM

1.6 2 WNW STONE LAKE WI WASHBURN 0700 AM

1.6 1 WSW TAMARACK MN AITKIN 0500 AM

1.5 4 W CLAM LAKE WI BAYFIELD 0700 AM

1.5 4 SSE HERBSTER WI BAYFIELD 0500 PM

1.3 7 N MCGREGOR MN AITKIN 0700 AM

1.0 GILE WI IRON 1110 AM

1.0 EMBARRASS MN ST. LOUIS 0600 AM

0.8 WALKER COMMUNITY CENTER MN CASS 0830 AM Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying

equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers

for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.

Some areas in central and southern Minnesota could see light snow showers Saturday night.

Cold overnight and Sunday

Wind chill advisories are in effect Saturday night and Sunday morning for much of Minnesota:

“Tonight” in the graphic refers to Saturday night, in case you’re reading this on Sunday.

Here are details of the Twin Cities metro area portion of the advisory, which runs from 4 a.m. to noon on Sunday:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

617 PM CST Sat Feb 3 2018 …DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS LATE TONIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING… .A wind chill advisory remains in effect for areas west of a line

from Taylors Falls, to Stillwater, Lakeville, Mankato and

Fairmont Minnesota. This includes all of the Twin Cities Metro

area. Much colder air and increasing winds will drop wind chill

values to between 20 to 30 degrees below zero later tonight,

continuing into Sunday morning. MNZ044-049>051-057>063-065>070-073>076-082-083-091-040830-

/O.CON.KMPX.WC.Y.0010.180204T1000Z-180204T1800Z/

Mille Lacs-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-

Scott-Dakota-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Watonwan-Blue Earth-

Martin-

Including the cities of Princeton, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River,

Willmar, Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul,

Stillwater, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee,

Hastings, Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, St James,

Mankato, and Fairmont

617 PM CST Sat Feb 3 2018 …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST

SUNDAY… * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills

will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed

skin. Expect wind chills to range from 15 below zero to 30

below zero. * WHERE…Along and west of a line from Taylors Falls, to Still

Water, to Mankato and Fairmont. This includes the entire Twin

Cities metro area. * WHEN…From 4 AM to noon CST Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.

The wind chill advisories cover the entire overnight Saturday night period through Sunday morning in much of Minnesota.

Highs will be in the single digits over most Minnesota on Super Bowl Sunday:

At least it’ll be sunny Sunday afternoon, and the indoor venue will provide ideal temperatures during the game for players and fans.

You won’t have to worry about wind, rain or snow affecting the game!

Temperature trends

Highs rebound a bit on Monday, with highs in the teens in southern and central Minnesota:

Twin Cities highs are expected to be in the teens from Monday through Friday.

Plowable snow late in the week?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the possibility of significant snow in parts of Minnesota Thursday night into Friday morning:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rainfall rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of snow.

We’ll keep you updated on the potential snowfall as we get closer to Thursday.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.